Zara set to open at Queens Center Mall, the fashion company’s first store in the borough

The fashion retail giant Zara will open at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst (Photos: Unsplash (l.) and Gabriele Holtermann (r.))

The clothing retail giant Zara is coming to Queens for the first time.

The Spanish-based company, which is known for its fashionable and trendy clothing items, will open at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd.

The announcement was made Wednesday, March 1, by Macerich, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates the Queens Center Mall and various other shopping centers.

Macerich did not give a timeline as to when the Zara store would open at the mall. The firm said that Zara is moving into a “multi-level” space at the shopping center, although the exact square footage of the premises is unclear.

As well as clothing items, Zara also offers shoes, beauty products and perfumes.

Zara, which has more than 2,000 locations around the world, is often referred to as a fast fashion chain, meaning it offers low-priced but trendy items that move quickly from design to retail stores to meet current trends.

F.K. Grunert, the executive vice president of leasing at Macerich, said his company is excited about Zara coming to the mall.

“As Zara continues to grow and serve fashionable world citizens, we are pleased that they have opted to open their first Queens location at Queens Center,” Grunert said. “Zara is a great complement to the strong roster of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences Queens Center delivers to residents and visitors in our vibrant borough.”

The news comes the same week that international retailer Primark signed a lease to open at the Queens Center Mall.

It follows the closures of clothing companies H & M and Forever 21 at the shopping center in recent months.