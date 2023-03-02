Art Crawl to return Friday in Midland

A painting by Liz Bartlett Culp will be one of the many works on display during this week's Midland Art Crawl. (Courtesy Photo)

MIDLAND The Midland Art Crawl returns this week for another edition.

The event, which is put on by Midland AF, will feature different works from various artists in the area at different locations around the Tall City.

The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. Friday.

The inaugural event took place last year and has since taken place quarterly.

Seven venues featuring over 30 artists will join together for the evening, celebrating the local art community and local businesses in Midland.

The Art Crawl will take place at The Blue Door, The FaFa Gallery, Eccentric Brewing Co., Hand Café, Velvet Mesquite, The Texas Sun Winery and Rusty Taco.

