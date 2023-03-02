Open in App
Lebanon, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Man rescued after crashing into Wilson County pond

By Peyton Kennedy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuFT0_0l5TxwPI00

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was rescued after officials said he crashed into a pond along Rogers Lane in Lebanon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said a 51-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram traveling west when he ran off the roadway to the left and hit a ditch. They said the vehicle continued through several farm fences before coming to a stop in a shallow pond.

Damaging wind gusts, strong storm threat for Friday

Then, THP said a small fire started in the rear of the vehicle.

Nearby residents told News 2 they were alerted to the scene by a neighborhood dog, Frankie, who was barking near the vehicle. News 2 was told residents then called authorities for assistance.

“You’re always going to get someone going beyond the speed limit sometimes, but we don’t typically have a big problem with nussiance or people abnormally speeding out here, and I’ve lived out here for 31 years,” said resident Terry Eads.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App

THP said a trooper arrived on scene and removed the driver from the vehicle. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency also responded and rendered aid to the driver.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hundreds lose power after car crashes into pole on West End Avenue
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro Police officer crashes cruiser while pursuing suspected DUI driver in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Residents concerned over Cannon County road project
Woodbury, TN22 hours ago
Sumner County woman killed while helping neighbors after storm
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Crews extinguish fire at apartment complex in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after resident notices ‘suspicious behavior’
Gladeville, TN22 hours ago
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Warrant Served Leads to Multiple Police Showing Up on Atlas St.
Murfreesboro, TN23 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Old Hickory Boulevard
Canton, GA2 days ago
‘Scared’: Pizzeria employee attacked, pepper-sprayed while working in Donelson
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
4 arrested as police recover guns, drugs from 2 Nashville homes
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Clarksville man, teen arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
License plate reader alert leads to stolen car chase, arrest in Madison
Nashville, TN1 day ago
250+ homes damaged in Hendersonville during strong winds
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
LPR cameras making big difference in Kingston Springs
Kingston Springs, TN1 day ago
TBI issues Silver Alert for Woodbury woman last seen on Feb. 24
Woodbury, TN2 days ago
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Indiana after police chase
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
17-year-old accused of shooting Amazon driver during vehicle burglary
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman grateful to be alive after tree falls on her car
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy