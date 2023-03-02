Gov. Hobbs' future appointments to AZ-Mexico Commission can set trade goals

How valuable is a healthy trade relationship between the U.S. and Mexico?

Based on data gathered by the federal Department of Commerce in 2021, Mexico was the country's number 1 trading partner in terms of value — greater than Canada (2) or China (3).

That same year, nearly 16% of all U.S. exports went to Mexico. Inversely, almost 14% of the country's imports came from the neighboring southern nation.

On a smaller scale, members of the Arizona-Mexico Commission have spent years keeping that relationship active, and port doors open. The group's mission began in 1959 as an idea between then-AZ Gov. Paul Fannin and his counterpart in Sonora.

Who will lead the non-profit moving forward? That is for Arizona's current governor to decide. In mid-February, Katie Hobbs wiped the slate clean by dismissing the commission's entire board of directors, including Nogales businessman Jaime Chamberlain.

"Those are at-will positions, so the governor does can dismiss the board. It was a little shocking just because it's never been done before," Chamberlain, president of Chamberlain Distributing Inc., said.

He said he and the other 30 board members received word of Hobbs' decision to dismiss them through an email. It was sent the sent the same day, Friday Feb. 17, that she traveled to Sonora . There, she met with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Sonora state governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño, and Mexican Pres. Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On that visit, Gov. Hobbs' office said she wants to help the Arizona-Sonora Border Infrastructure Master Plan reach its full potential.

The administration sent a statement that said it was "crucial that (both parties) work together to prioritize and invest in our binational trade relationship and critical ports of entry. Maintaining these crucial access points is vital to our economy and our security."

Chamberlain said he thinks Hobbs can bring good ideas to the negotiating table and that his peers would look to her leadership during her term in office. However, he said, he would not underestimate the collective experience that now former board members would contribute.

"I really feel bad for a lot of people that have served on the board for you know, decades," Chamberlain said. He also said the commission does not want to lose momentum on major infrastructure investments.

At least in Nogales, Chamberlain said there are $500,000 set aside to start a feasibility study which would consider expanding the DeConcini Port of Entry.

The door is still open for Chamberlain and other business and political leaders to re-apply to the commission. Any interested candidate has until Fri. Mar. 3 to submit their resume.

"I think I will reapply," Chamberlain said. "I'm very, very proud of you know, what the board of directors has done and I'd like to see what the next chapter is for the state-of-Arizona- and-Mexico relationship."

José Zozaya is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Before arriving in southern Arizona, José worked in Omaha, Nebraska where he covered issues ranging from local, state and federal elections, to toxic chemical spills, and community programs impacting immigrant families. Share your story ideas and important issues with José by emailing jose.zozaya@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .