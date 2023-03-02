Syracuse
Change location
See more from this location?
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com
‘American Voices’ program to showcase jazz, piano, and Syracuse Stage’s Kyle Bass as Abe Lincoln
By Linda Loomis,6 days ago
By Linda Loomis,6 days ago
Symphoria’s “American Voices” is a multi-discipline performance that will feature Syracuse Stage Resident Playwright Kyle Bass doing a dramatic reading, award-winning performer Awadagin Pratt playing...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0