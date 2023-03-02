Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
Syracuse.com

‘American Voices’ program to showcase jazz, piano, and Syracuse Stage’s Kyle Bass as Abe Lincoln

By Linda Loomis,

6 days ago
Symphoria’s “American Voices” is a multi-discipline performance that will feature Syracuse Stage Resident Playwright Kyle Bass doing a dramatic reading, award-winning performer Awadagin Pratt playing...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
A CNY food fest named one of America’s best reveals details for return in April
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Behind the scenes, on the stage at Liverpool High School spring musical rehearsals (178 photos)
Liverpool, NY6 hours ago
SUNY Canton cannabis course explores the drug’s complicated history with the law
Syracuse, NY6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marcellus High School presents ‘Damn Yankees’ as spring musical
Marcellus, NY4 hours ago
Fulton high school students present ‘Shrek the Musical’ as spring show
Fulton, NY1 day ago
Micron, Syracuse city schools to host STEM career panel aimed at girls and women
Syracuse, NY22 hours ago
5 things we could do right now to ease ER overcrowding (Guest Opinion by Dr. John B. McCabe)
Syracuse, NY5 hours ago
Rock on: St. Joe’s Amp adds 16th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Onondaga Community College forges new path after enrollment plummets for decade
Syracuse, NY7 hours ago
Syracuse’s Greatest Winter Storms: 9 inches fall in 2 hours to create Syracuse’s worst-ever traffic jam
Syracuse, NY6 hours ago
Central NY angler lands super Salmon River steelhead on six-pound line, thanks ‘fishing gods’
Altmar, NY2 hours ago
Syracuse University law prof accused of attacking woman at casino; school places him on leave
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse wants to pay 50 gang members to stay out of trouble as part of anti-violence program
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III wrestling MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
2nd person who died in GloRilla concert stampede identified; Syracuse woman in critical condition
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Finnish company to buy longtime high-tech Syracuse-area manufacturer
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Twin brothers from New Jersey commit to Syracuse football’s Class of 2024
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
CNY school district to vote on $90K settlement in student bullying lawsuit
Liverpool, NY1 day ago
Run it back: Syracuse, Wake Forest meet for 2nd time in 5 days in ACC tournament (what to know)
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
New York’s first new police department in decades begins patrolling Syracuse airport
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Gov. Hochul’s budget would cut program keeping people out of crowded ERs (Your Letters)
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Baldwinsville’s JJ Starling is out for Notre Dame’s ACC Tournament game against Virginia Tech
Baldwinsville, NY18 hours ago
Syracuse Mets strike out cash payments in NBT Bank Stadium, add more local food
Syracuse, NY6 hours ago
Company news: Ashley Smith promoted to sergeant for Cicero Police Department
Cicero, NY1 hour ago
Home sales are down in every Onondaga County town but two
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure is just getting started, and her teammates say it looks familiar
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament | Time, TV, live stream
Syracuse, NY7 hours ago
How to watch Colgate vs. Lafayette: Patriot League Championship time, TV channel, free live stream
Easton, PA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy