Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Shocking video shows building crumble when stolen car crashes into it

By Ryan Dickstein,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYH7l_0l5TwKYV00

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday released shocking footage of a stolen car plowing into a building as it was being pursued by police.

Citi Watch cameras capture the car mowing down 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, just before ramming into the vacant corner store which crumbles to the ground upon impact.

Police later pulled Fincher's body from the rubble. He'd been walking in the neighborhood prior to the deadly collision.

The wanted Hyundai Sonata was allegedly driven by 33-year-old Shawn Lee Brunson. It was reported stolen in the City one day prior.

Officers initially tried pulling Brunson over after spotting him driving in the 1800 block of E. North Avenue.

Police say Brunson refused to stop and fled towards the N. Wolfe Street intersection, where he struck another sedan head-on.

That's when the video picks up showing both cars hopping the sidewalk, and slamming into the building.

Shocking video shows building crumble when stolen car crashes into it

RELATED: Maryland Attorney General investigating police pursuit of stolen car that led to deadly building collapse

Brunson survived and was arrested. An unnamed passenger with him at the time of the crash was treated at a hospital and later released.

There were also three people in the car that Brunson hit. Each suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.

According to online court records, Brunson is a previously convicted gun offender who failed to register back in 2016.

Since then he's also been found guilty of a 2021 assault that landed him a 15-year prison sentence, with all of about seven months suspended.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is looking into the case to see if the officers involved properly followed state laws and departmental procedures while pursuing Brunson.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests
Washington, DC12 days ago
Trio of Baltimore-area teens arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Anne Arundel County
Glen Burnie, MD4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows moment Texas cop fatally shot boy, 13, driving stolen car
San Antonio, TX16 days ago
St. Paul police officer injured in head-on crash with stolen car
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
An Atlanta police officer asked 'Is this target practice?' as he heard cops opening fire and killing an activist at 'Cop City' site
Atlanta, GA27 days ago
A Mississippi Police Officer Who Shot a Black 15-Year-Old in the Head Won’t Face Criminal Charges
Gulfport, MS12 days ago
Texas police release images of suspects in murder of 36-year-old father of 6 in his own driveway
Arlington, TX20 days ago
Colorado Walmart good Samaritans swoop in to save child from alleged would-be kidnapper: police
Alamosa, CO24 days ago
Suspect in mass shooting that killed 3 officers dies in jail: Police
Pikeville, KY6 days ago
More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested
Moscow, ID6 days ago
Man awarded $1.3M after spending 21 years in jail for crime that never happened
Pickerington, OH20 days ago
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
Las Vegas, NV8 days ago
Black Police Officer Arrested In Connection With Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Georgia
Doraville, GA21 days ago
Texas executes man who killed three teens in their sleep
Amarillo, TX27 days ago
Who Was Darryl Williams? Bodycam Footage Emerges Showing Deadly Arrest
Raleigh, NC23 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal’s Fast-Growing Big Chicken Restaurant Opens in Baltimore Arena
Baltimore, MD6 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy