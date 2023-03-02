Open in App
Del Mar, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

COASTER services disrupted due to ‘bluff failure’ near Del Mar

By Amber Coakley,

6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — COASTER services were disrupted Thursday morning due “an obstruction” in the Del Mar area, according to the North County Transit District.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., NCTD said in a tweet that trains C625 and C627 were stopped at Sorrento Valley.

FOX 5 reached out to NCTD about a possible cliff collapse in the area. An official confirmed there was a “bluff failure” at Mile Post 244.3 near 11th Street in Del Mar.

NCTD said its on-call geotechnical engineer was sent to the area to assess the situation.

A BREEZE bus bridge was established between the Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley Stations for the customers impacted while the assessment took place.

In a follow-up tweet shortly before 1:40 p.m., NCTD announced COASTER service had resumed on schedule.

NCTD gave the following statement to FOX 5 on the matter:

“The geotechnical inspection determined that there was no impact to the tracks. This is an area in which previous work has reinforced the track bed. Safety inspection protocols of the bluffs have been completed and determined that it is safe to resume train service through Del Mar at maximum authorized speed.”

