Heritage Day planned at historic Hanover Green Cemetery
6 days ago
The Historic Hanover Green Cemetery, 589 Main Road, Hanover Township, will hold Heritage Day on Sunday, June 2 beginning at noon. The event will feature guest speakers, displays, music, food and the ever-popular cemetery tour with new stories and old favorites told by volunteers in period clothing.
While a $5 donation is requested for the tour, it is free for Veterans with a military ID.
Proceeds will help with upkeep of the historic cemetery which was established in 1776.
