Hanover Township, PA
Times Leader

Heritage Day planned at historic Hanover Green Cemetery

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJw2y_0l5TvxVH00
Shown at last year’s event are, from left: Gina Gibbon, Maria Scavone and Jackie Keiser.

The Historic Hanover Green Cemetery, 589 Main Road, Hanover Township, will hold Heritage Day on Sunday, June 2 beginning at noon. The event will feature guest speakers, displays, music, food and the ever-popular cemetery tour with new stories and old favorites told by volunteers in period clothing.

While a $5 donation is requested for the tour, it is free for Veterans with a military ID.

Proceeds will help with upkeep of the historic cemetery which was established in 1776.

Comments / 0
