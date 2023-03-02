Open in App
Hendersonville, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Hendersonville Mayor says the library staff has been 'vilified unfairly'

By Kelly Broderick,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKrKs_0l5Tsacr00

Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron has been traveling across the country promoting his recent children's book, "As You Grow," but recently it was alleged he received pushback while stopping by the Hendersonville Public Library.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary responded to the allegations earlier this week stating that the "library staff has been vilified unfairly."

Clary said in a Facebook post that he enjoyed the event tremendously and that "the program and message were exceptional" Clary reiterated that he met with Cameron and Riley Gaines as well. He added that if he is going to praise people who live their values, he needs to live by his own as well and speak up.

"Fox News, a national outlet with nobody in Hendersonville this past week, took a comment from the publishing company that was terribly inaccurate," Mayor Clary said in the post. "I spoke with library staff several times last week and have interacted with them many times previously. I never saw any sign that they disagreed with Kirk Cameron's message. From everything I experienced, their concerns throughout the week were the patrons of the library and the safety of the people attending the event."

Clary continued, stating that staff had canceled some regular events to accommodate the event and were pleasant with everyone.

The mayor's full Facebook post can be read below.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more.
Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hendersonville, TN newsLocal Hendersonville, TN
Giving the gift of life: Aleya Brooks saves others by donating her organs
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What does ‘woke’ mean?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bill focusing on permits for drag performers passes Tennessee House
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1977 "Hard Luck" photo of Governor Bill Lee in drag expected to be put on billboards
Nashville, TN3 days ago
After Americans abducted, Nashville surgeon warns of international procedures
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN1 day ago
In Depth: Controversial bill would eliminate Nashville's mayoral runoff race
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Clintons host annual summit for college students in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
SRO administers Narcan to student
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
'Restored my faith in humanity:' random act of kindness at Hermitage Kroger
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Meet Havoc, the K9 whose nose made 2 drug busts at BNA in 2 days
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Restaurant employee allegedly attacked by disgruntled customer
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Reeves Sain Drug Store has Reopened in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
CMA Fest releases lineup for 2023 festival celebrating 50 years
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville mayoral candidates participate in forum
Nashville, TN1 day ago
SRO administers Narcan to Franklin High School student
Franklin, TN20 hours ago
How Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival gives back
Nashville, TN2 days ago
More miles added to North Murfreesboro Greenway
Murfreesboro, TN6 hours ago
Tremendous love, financial support for injured volleyball player Janae Edmondson
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Parent assaults student at Jere Baxter Middle School
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tree crushes North Nashville house, mother and child not home at the time
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Attaboy reflects three years after tornado that took the lives of two employees
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Midtown Krispy Kreme closes due to ‘business model shift’
Nashville, TN2 days ago
3 years later, Community Foundation says it knows where millions in relief went
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy