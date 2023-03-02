Open in App
Cape Cod Times

Three-point nights and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Ice Hockey Player of the Week

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

6 days ago
Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which boys hockey players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The poll will be open from Thursday through Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week's Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Liam Monaghan, St. John Paul II

Monaghan became the first Lion to win a poll this season with 81% of the votes. Liam Monaghan scored two goals for the Lions in a loss to Abington.

This week's candidates

Coltan Henderson, St. John Paul II

Henderson scored twice for the Lions in a loss to Cohasset/Hull.

Liam Monaghan, St. John Paul II

Monaghan dished out two assists, but the Lions fell short to Cohasset/Hull.

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich

Chris Cardillo finished with a hat trick for the Blue Knights in a 6-0 win over North Reading.

Cole Rounseville, Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Tech/Cape Cod Academy

Cole Rounseville finished with 20 saves in a 7-1 win over Blue Hills.

Aidan Powers, Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Tech/Cape Cod Academy

Powers had a hat trick in a win over Blue Hills.

James Crowell, Bourne

Crowell scored two goals and added an assist in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.

Ty Kelley, Bourne

Kelley had a three point night (goal, two assists) in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.

Domenic Bonito, Bourne

Bonito dished out three assists, but it was not enough in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.

