Three-point nights and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Ice Hockey Player of the Week

Last week's winner

Liam Monaghan, St. John Paul II

Monaghan became the first Lion to win a poll this season with 81% of the votes. Liam Monaghan scored two goals for the Lions in a loss to Abington.

This week's candidates

Coltan Henderson, St. John Paul II

Henderson scored twice for the Lions in a loss to Cohasset/Hull.

Liam Monaghan, St. John Paul II

Monaghan dished out two assists, but the Lions fell short to Cohasset/Hull.

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich

Chris Cardillo finished with a hat trick for the Blue Knights in a 6-0 win over North Reading.

Cole Rounseville, Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Tech/Cape Cod Academy

Cole Rounseville finished with 20 saves in a 7-1 win over Blue Hills.

Aidan Powers, Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Tech/Cape Cod Academy

Powers had a hat trick in a win over Blue Hills.

James Crowell, Bourne

Crowell scored two goals and added an assist in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.

Ty Kelley, Bourne

Kelley had a three point night (goal, two assists) in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.

Domenic Bonito, Bourne

Bonito dished out three assists, but it was not enough in a loss to Somerset-Berkley.