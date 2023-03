NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student allegedly brought a knife to school in New Haven on Thursday.

New Haven Public Schools officials confirmed to News 8 that a Truman School student brought a knife and showed it to his classmates.

It was confiscated, and all students were safe.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating, school officials said.

