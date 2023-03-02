Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
News Channel 3-12

Mayor Steven Martin releases statement regarding recent absence

By Drew Ascione,

6 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Mayor Steven Martin explains his recent absence at two city council meetings is due to a medical health diagnosis and will be stepping away for a brief time.

In a provided statement, the city assures the Mayor has a favorable prognosis and hopes to make a full return to work in the early spring.

Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will govern in Mayor Martin's absence.

Read the full statement from the City of Paso Robles below.

As the community is likely aware, Mayor Martin was unable to attend two recent City Council meetings, on 12/20/22 and on 01/31/23. Although a very private matter, Mayor Martin would like to address rumors surrounding his two recent absences to ensure the community remains well informed.

Mayor Martin is currently receiving treatment for a serious health concern. Therefore, Mayor Martin has been forced to temporarily divert his time and attention away from community matters while he focuses his attention on his health, treatment, recovery and family.

Mayor Martin’s medical prognosis is favorable, and he remains hopeful that he will only be away from the dais through early spring. The Council and City staff are solidly in Mayor Martin’s corner as he addresses these private medical concerns. The Council asks the community for compassion, dignity and respect for Mayor Martin’s privacy while he is away.

During any absences, Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will act in Mayor Martin’s
stead to ensure continuity of governance.

