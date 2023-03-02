Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Alvin Kamara will reportedly be on trial during New Orleans Saints training camp

By Jason Burgos,

6 days ago

New Orleans Saints training camp this summer will have a dark cloud hovering over it with Alvin Kamara expected to stand trial for battery charges in late July.

Just over a year ago, Alvin Kamara allegedly took part in beating Darnell Greene at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victim of the assault told Clark County that the New Orleans Saints star stopped him from entering an elevator, and after Greene tried to run to evade the running back, he was chased down and eventually struck multiple times until he fell to the floor.

In February, a grand jury decided there was enough evidence that a crime had taken place and they indicted the five-time Pro Bowler on conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The bodily harm charge holds a possible penalty of a $10,000 fine and could lead to one-to-five years in jail.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara stats (2022): 1,387 total yards, 57 receptions, 4 total TD

Following the indictment, Alvin Kamara appeared in court on Thursday. During his time at a district court today, the 27-year-old reportedly pleaded not guilty to the two offenses. After his plea, his trial start date was officially set for July 31. That is just six days after many training camps around the NFL are set to begin.

Alvin Kamara did not earn a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2022. Despite similar numbers in yards rushing and receiving last season. However, the six-year veteran had a career-low four total touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints this past season.

The Saints stud has three seasons left on his current contract, but New Orleans does have an out after next season.

