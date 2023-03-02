Below Deck Mediterranean Star Aesha Scott Implies Captain Lee Rosbach Should Not Have Returned To Below Deck; Says “He Is Getting Old”

Captain Lee was not on every Below Deck voyage, but he amassed quite a following. His intolerance for idiots allowed fans to become enchanted with the man whose descriptive takedowns became Bravo lore. Like the rest of us, Captain Lee has fallen victim to the passage of time. With age comes wisdom, but it also comes with damn sciatica and the occasional broken hip.
While Aesha has sympathy for Lee’s issues, she thinks his pride should have been put aside in favor of the demands of the charter season. On a podcast episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef , Aesha said, “He is getting old and it’s always better to kind of leave on a high than trying to keep clawing on.” Wow, Aesha must have missed class on sensitivity day.
“I think he’s such an old school salty sea dog and the fact that a younger woman captain is coming in to take over — I just feel like that would’ve crushed his ego.” Did… did Captain Lee do something in a past life to anger Aesha ? She’s not exactly wrong , but my goodness the delivery is harsh. She continued, “I knew that walking off there, he would’ve been swearing under his breath. I knew that would really affect him.”
