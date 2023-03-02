Below Deck Mediterranean Star Aesha Scott Implies Captain Lee Rosbach Should Not Have Returned To Below Deck; Says “He Is Getting Old”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16152 -- Pictured: Aesha Scott -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

The Below Deck franchise as a whole has come such a long way from the first season. Captain Lee Rosbach started this maritime journey for viewers and over time the series blossomed into multiple spinoffs and a rotating cast.

Captain Lee was not on every Below Deck voyage, but he amassed quite a following. His intolerance for idiots allowed fans to become enchanted with the man whose descriptive takedowns became Bravo lore. Like the rest of us, Captain Lee has fallen victim to the passage of time. With age comes wisdom, but it also comes with damn sciatica and the occasional broken hip.

Season 10 found Captain Lee suffering from some painful physical issues and needing to leave the boat to receive medical care. Captain Sandy Yawn took over until Lee was able to return to his duties. Recently Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott commented on the drama of Season 10. Aesha also seems to think Lee is now too old to do his job.

According to Reality Blurb , because of Lee’s chronic health problems, Aesha feels he should have resigned from his Captain duties. She further claims his ego suffered some light bruising after Sandy had to come in and replace him .

While Aesha has sympathy for Lee’s issues, she thinks his pride should have been put aside in favor of the demands of the charter season. On a podcast episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef , Aesha said, “He is getting old and it’s always better to kind of leave on a high than trying to keep clawing on.” Wow, Aesha must have missed class on sensitivity day.

She added, “I feel like he shouldn’t have even started to come back for this season anyway because he does have a lot of trouble walking.” Aesha also had thoughts on Captain Lee’s war of words with Captain Sandy over the termination of Camille Lamb debacle.

“I think he’s such an old school salty sea dog and the fact that a younger woman captain is coming in to take over — I just feel like that would’ve crushed his ego.” Did… did Captain Lee do something in a past life to anger Aesha ? She’s not exactly wrong , but my goodness the delivery is harsh. She continued, “I knew that walking off there, he would’ve been swearing under his breath. I knew that would really affect him.”

In February rumors began swirling that Captain Lee will not return to Below Deck after this season. It’s reported Captain Kerry Titheradge is taking over as the new Stud of the Sea . As for the quarrel between Sandy and Lee, Sandy recently said she reached out to him to settle their differences and he has yet to return her calls . As of this writing, Aesha will not be the new spokesperson for AARP.

