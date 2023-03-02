Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry

No. 1 Quarterback in the 2025 Class Taking Visit to LSU

By Zack Nagy,

6 days ago

Tigers hosting a number of elite prospects this weekend, bringing in top 2025 quarterback to campus.

When Brian Kelly accepted the job at LSU , he knew his recruiting resources would be the best in the country. With such a large talent pool in the South, it’s benefitted him greatly, but the work has just begun after locking down his first true class.

Fast forward to now and Kelly is retooling for the future, specifically at the quarterback position. Over the last few weeks, this recruiting staff has offered two of the top signal-callers in the 2025 cycle: George MacIntyre and Bryce Jay Underwood .

The gifted quarterbacks continue stacking offers but the Tigers are making sure to get in on their recruitment as early as possible in order to develop relationships. It’s Kelly’s favorite part of the process and it’s clear his intentions here.

With Jayden Daniels returning for his final season in Baton Rouge and Garrett Nussmeier looking to be the guy to follow in his footsteps, it’s obvious the plans Kelly has when it comes to recruiting 2025 quarterbacks, getting it started already.

Fast forward to this weekend and Underwood will be on LSU’s campus.

The No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class, it’s for good reason. The youngster has proven just how dominant he can be in the high school game after lighting it up during both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

As a freshman, Underwood threw for 2,888 yards, 39 TDs, and four INTs, adding six rushing TDs. In addition to a dominant stat sheet, he also led Belleville to a 13-1 record and the Michigan Division I state championship.

The Tigers are one of 30 schools to offer Underwood as his recruitment explodes before what many expect to be an eye-opening junior season. With a developed frame, standing at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds Underwood is already looking physically prepared for the next level.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

