Joe Budden Gets Dragged After “Corny” Michael B. Jordan Rant

Michael B. Jordan has been a huge topic of discussion after his red carpet run-in with Lore’l, an old high school classmate, who allegedly called him “corny” when they attended school together. Joe Budden expressed his displeasure with how the Creed actor handled his interaction with the media personality, with fans responding by bringing up the retired rapper’s history of allegedly mistreating and abusing women.

“Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-ni**a sh*t,” the podcast host said during the Wednesday (March 1) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast . “You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week. You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her? Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to white bi**hes like that?”

He continued, “That was corny of him to speak to that girl like that. Michael B. Jordan, that’s why ni**as call you corny. Hey, Creed. In case you was confused, that corny-a** sh*t you did is why ni**as think you corny. In case you were off a little bit.”

Though the 42-year-old may have thought his heart was in the right place, people were quick to bring up that he isn’t the best messenger for this situation. “Joe Budden out of all people saying this is wild wasn’t he just talking crazy about Megan Thee Stallion while she was going through her trial,” one user said. “Didn’t he beat a pregnant lady till she miscarried? Like how many times has he disparaged black women to uplift latinas? Like gtfoh.”

A second user also mentioned Meg, but added in the “Pump It Up” rapper’s back-and-forth with Vivica A. Fox . “This Michael B. Jordan take is rich coming from Joseph. It was the ‘why you talking to our sisters like that’? Isn’t he the same ni**a who was calling Vivica A. Fox all types of old/washed up bi**hes & h**s? Joe Budden is so unserious.”

A third user brought it closer to home and focused on the silencing of Melyssa Ford , his co-host who is also a Black woman, during his rant. “Joe Budden commenting emphatically on how black men should treat black women all while repeatedly talking over and ignoring the black woman in the room is the kind of tone deafness that makes it unwatchable for ME.”

The internet backlash did not shift Joe Budden’s perspective, as the former Everyday Struggle host doubled down on his stance. “If any other Black multi-millionaire embarrassed a woman working on a red carpet cuz she thought he was corny in 7th grade y’all would call him a lot more than corny,” the former Slaughterhouse member wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story shared by The Shaderoom. “Also i work for me & im not firing myself. I said what i said, get off my d**k. Love, management.”

This entire discourse originated from a red-carpet interview during the Thursday (Feb. 23) screening of Creed III . Michael B. Jordan was approached by The Morning Hustle host Lore’l, who attended Chad Science Academy in Newark, NJ with him.

The Black Panther actor brought up comments from a 2021 episode of The Undressing Room podcast Lore’l was part of where he was called a “nice, corny guy” while they discussed his relationship with Lori Harvey at the time. Notably, Lore’l did not make the specific comment, but instead, it was Dominique Da Diva.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” MBJ said when Lore’l mentioned their previous association. Lore’l responded that she was misquoted, but the 36-year-old quickly said “No, I heard it” before continuing the interview.

