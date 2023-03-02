Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas assault case; trial date set

After more than a year of continuances, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was in court Thursday morning in Las Vegas stemming from an alleged assault prior to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Kamara and three co-defendants entered not guilty pleas on all charges, according to a report from 8NewsNow . The jury trial date has been set to begin on July 31 at 9 a.m., placing it squarely in the thick of Saints training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

Attorneys for Kamara requested a July court date, according to video shared from the courtroom, the earliest available being July 31. Attorneys asked for an earlier date, and were offered June 19 but ultimately declined.

The result was no surprise, with Kamara's attorney indicating that they would be arguing self-defense in the incident that occurred about 4 a.m. outside an elevator at Drai's Nightclub. Video shows the end of an altercation between Kamara and his group and Darnell Greene, who was pushed up against a wall, then struck and kicked while he was on the ground. Video shows Kamara was one of the first to engage with Greene, throwing punches after he went to the floor before stepping back, grabbing his cell phone and walking away. The group Kamara was with can be seen continuing to strike Greene with hands and feet as he lay on the ground.

Each of Kamara, Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arraigned Thursday on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

Kamara participated in the Pro Bowl the following day before being taken into custody by police. An indictment in the case came down in February.

The case loomed over Kamara throughout the 2022 season, as does a potential suspension from the NFL. The league typically doesn't levy discipline in such cases until the legal process plays out, but it's likely he'll see a suspension somewhere in the range of 4-8 games under the rules of the NFL personal conduct policy, regardless of the jury's decision.

Kamara also faces a $10 million civil suit filed by Greene.