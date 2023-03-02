Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
WWL-AMFM

Kamara enters plea in Vegas battery case

By Chris Miller,

6 days ago

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday.

Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammonds, and two others are charged with battery in a beating of a man in a casino, near an elevator leading to a nightclub. The incident happened in early 2022, prior to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

According to the police report, Darnell Green was waiting for the elevator, along with Kamara and the three others. When the elevator doors opened, the report says Kamara placed his hand on Green's chest to keep him from entering.

Green says he pushed Kamara's hand aside, and when he did, Kamara and the others attacked him.

Green claims he was hit in the face several times, kicked, punched, shoved to the ground, and kicked some more.

Green has filed a civil suit against Kamara seeking $10 million in damages.

So far, the NFL has held off on imposing suspensions or other discipline on Kamara and Lammonds while the legal process plays out.

The judge set the trial date for July 31.

Comments / 0
