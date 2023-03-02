Taraji P. Henson Delivers Dramatic Style in Fur Coat, Leather Leggings & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige’

Mary J. Blige uncorks a bottle of wine with some of her famous friends in her new BET television special, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige.” In the premiere episode, the Hip Hop and Soul icon sat down with Taraji P. Henson and City Girls rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

Mary J. Blige Delivers Edgy Glamour in Snakeskin Jumpsuit & Thigh-High Boots for BET's 'The Wine Down' Premiere

Henson joined Blige and Yung Miami for an unfiltered chat about dating, love, finding personal fulfillment and ending toxic relationships.

Henson made a fashionable appearance on the show’s debut episode. The Academy Award-winning actress mastered monochromatic style in an all-black outfit. Henson donned a dramatic, black fuzzy coat. She complemented the outerwear with a sleeveless plunging top and sleek form-fitting leather leggings.

To take things up a notch, the “Empire” star elevated her look with a bevy of diamonds including thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces, bracelets and midi rings. For glam, Henson went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. She styled her hair half up, half down.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Baby Boy” star completed her ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots. The slip-on silhouette featured an elongated-pointed toe and sat atop a 6-inch rectangular heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Henson is known for being a fashion fixture. She never refrains from making bold statements during appearances and on the red carpet. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli.

