Kim Petras Romantically Soars in 7-Inch Heels at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Kim Petras brought soaring style to the red carpet for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards . The singer was one of the ceremony’s honorees this year, receiving the Chartbreaker award.

Becky G Is a Goth Bride in Crystal Mesh Corset Dress, Veil & Platforms at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

While hitting the red carpet at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Petras wore a sweeping silk gown. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s strapless ensemble featured a structured bodice with a curved, deep neckline. The light brown piece was gathered at its front before draping behind Petras in a flowing train, given an added boost of romantic drama from a pointed light pink and pistachio green sunburst print.

Petras further elevated her outfit with a pair of long mauve latex gloves, as well as frosted cream-hued Celine sunglasses and sculpted silver drop earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter Soars in Brian Atwood Heels & Dramatic Miniskirt at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

When it came to shoes, Petras elevated her ensemble — literally — with a towering pair of Bottega Veneta pumps. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, the “Faded” singer’s viral $1,750 Mostra style featured glossy orchid-purple leather uppers, embossed with a crocodile pattern. The set was boosted with 6.7-inch curved block heels and thick platform soles tipped with ridged rubber soles, giving them a sharp base. Silver buckled Mary Jane straps completed the pair with a preppy finish.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey , Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities on the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in the gallery.

Chloe Bailey Drapes in Crystals & Feathers With Heels at Billboard Woman in Music Awards 2023