Palladium Launches New ‘Luxe’ Sneaker Range as It Looks to Grow Customer Base

Palladium has launched a new range of elevated sneakers as it looks to grow its audience.

According to the heritage footwear brand , the new luxe line “emphasizes Palladium’s dedication to exploration and discovery,” and solidifies it efforts to “engage with consumers across all fronts.”

This collection marks a departure from the brand’s classic shapes, such as the Pampa and the Pallabrousse, introducing five brand new silhouettes. Unisex styles include the Pallablast Skate, Pallavortex Jogger, Pallaslam BB, Pallaport Jogger, with the Pallacrump Chunky exclusive to women’s sizing. Each pair is outfitted with a Vibram sole and comes in a selection of colors, crafted in leather and suede.

The heritage footwear brand added in a statement on Thursday that it will release the new Luxe line in partnership with CNCPTS , with retail prices ranging between $220 to $270.

Palladium added that it hopes to continue experimenting with new silhouettes going forward, while continuing with its core lines. “Ultimately, this collection taps into a new market for the brand and is indicative of the label’s continued evolution and innovation,” the company said. “With over 75 years of experience, Palladium understands the importance of tomorrow and believes that collectively, we have the power to shape our culture, rather than just reflecting it.”

This launch is the latest drop from the sneaker brand. In December, Palladium released a new version of the Pallatrooper Hiker Boot with outdoor brand Finisterre. And in November, Palladium launched a historic collaboration with the French Foreign Legion as an ode to the brand’s origins.

The company is also making investments in its leadership. In May, Palladium parent company K-Swiss Global Brands bolstered the brand’s team by promoting Scott Boulton to global VP of trend and energy to support both K-Swiss and Palladium on an international scale, and Allison Bennett was named the new brand director of Palladium in the Americas region.

