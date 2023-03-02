Open in App
Fort Dodge, IA
KCAU 9 News

2 hurt in Fort Dodge home explosion; Home partially collapsed

By Kelly Maricle,

5 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Two people were injured in a house explosion in Fort Dodge Wednesday night and officials are still investigating what caused the incident.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Haskell Street at 11:36 p.m. on a report of a house on fire. When crews with Fort Dodge Fire and Rescue arrived, they found the two-story home partially collapsed and on fire.

An adult man and an adult woman were found outside the home suffering from burn injuries. Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter said the two people had been asleep in the living room when the explosion happened, and had to crawl over and under debris to escape the burning structure. A passerby stopped and helped them until emergency crews arrived.

    House explosion in 300 block of Haskell Street on March 1, 2023.
    House explosion in 300 block of Haskell Street on March 1, 2023.
    House explosion in 300 block of Haskell Street on March 1, 2023.

They were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Fort Dodge for treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to two nearby houses.

The State Fire Marshall and MidAmerican Energy are assisting Fort Dodge Fire Rescue in the investigation into what caused the fire.

