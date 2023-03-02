Gigi Hadid’s Aeyde Mary Jane Flats Are Just What Your Shoe Rotation Is Missing

It might be peak snow boot and fuzzy slipper season, but for many women, including Gigi Hadid, white shoes, specifically flats, continue to stay in heavy rotation this time of year.

Gigi Hadid Pops in Dip-Dyed Dress & Maroon Boots for 'Next in Fashion' Press

This week in New York City, Gigi Hadid and her stylist Elizabeth Sulcer pulled out all the style stops for her press tour of Next in Fashion , which returns to Netflix on March 3rd. While the two put together many great ensembles, the one that caught our eye was the all-white outfit that consisted of Aeyde’s Uma Flats in Creamy Nappa .

These chic and minimalist flats are a sublimely simple take on the ballet flat. They feature a square toe and a skinny buckle strap and represent what shoppers love about the footwear brand. Since 2015, Aeyde has been a favorite of fashion-conscious Berlin style aficionados for its effortlessly cool footwear and luxury goods. Aeyde founder Luisa Dames envisioned a more understated version of luxury, and set out to challenge preconceived notions of luxury by focusing on transparent pricing, sustainable sourcing, slow consumption, and minimalistic design.

What we love most about Hadid’s chic style is that her creativity runs wild. For example, she made a case for swapping out women’s boots from her go-to brands like ByFar, Gia Borghini , and Paris Texas for comfortable flats . This further that shows that the Mary Jane shoe revival is underway and that enduring colder weather does not have to mean sacrificing style — all it takes is simply winterizing a ballet flat-like shoe with cozy opaque tights.

Gigi Hadid Serves Up Drama in Alexander McQueen Dress & Metallic Louboutins for 'Next in Fashion' Season 2 Party

Hadid also seems to have taken a larger interest in Berlin-based fashion brands. Her entire ensemble features pieces from Berlin designers, including the tights, dress, and blazer, which come from the designer Malaika Raiss who showed her collection during Berlin Fashion Week in January.

So if you’re influenced to replicate Hadid’s look for this season and beyond, keep scrolling because we found all the online destinations where you can snag Hadid’s versatile shoes.

Aeyde Uma Mary Jane Flats





Gigi Hadid Channels the '80s in Leather Jacket & Pointy Boots on 'Jimmy Fallon'