Open in App
FOX59

Parents urged to destroy this helmet over safety issue

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring gets closer, parents are being urged to be aware of a recall impacting bike helmets before their children get hurt.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall notice for Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets. These helmets were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from March 2022 through November 2022.

While labeled as bike helmets, the label on the recalled product states that they were also marketed to skateboarders and roller skaters. The label also has the production date 202201.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f7CG_0l5TmXrG00
Recalled Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet (Photo//CPSC)

While the label also states that the helmets comply with CPSC safety standards for bicycle helmets, the recall notice states otherwise.

The CPSC notice says the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. This means they can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Because they pose a risk to children, the CPSC says people should destroy the helmets by cutting off the straps. They should then email a photo of the destroyed helmet to Ouwoer@hotmail.com to get a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Ouwoer Direct collect at 213-583-9060 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at Ouwoer@hotmail.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in southern Indiana; in ‘extreme danger’
Georgetown, IN18 hours ago
East side restaurant robbed twice in a week, owner asks for help IDing suspects
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL21 hours ago
Woman shot, killed on east side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
2 people shot on Indy’s near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man en route to Michigan vanished in RV, may be in Indiana
Fordsville, KY1 hour ago
Police arrest suspect in Lucas Oil Stadium shooting
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Woman’s death on Indy’s east side ruled a homicide
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
No. 5 Purdue defends Illinois’ 2nd-half rally for 76-71 win
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Bedford furniture warehouse a total loss after fire
Bedford, IN1 day ago
Dog found tied to tree, shot to death in Bartholomew County
Hartsville, IN1 day ago
Person shot, killed outside east side Indy HS building during basketball game
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Multiple cars vandalized with racial slurs at Broad Ripple apartments
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Comedian Mike Epps detained at Indy airport after handgun found in backpack
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Embiid scores 42, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 without much D
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Person shot at east side Indy high school
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Trooper struck, killed by vehicle on I-69 near Auburn
Auburn, IN4 days ago
Here’s when Purdue and IU play in the Big Ten Conference Tournament
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy