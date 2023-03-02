Grieving Mother Demands Apology From President Biden For Laughing Off Marjorie Taylor Greene's Accusations Over Her Sons' Fentanyl Deaths

Rebecca Kiessling/Facebook; Mega

A grieving mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl overdoses is demanding an apology from President Biden for his "despicable" remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rebecca Kiessling slammed Biden for laughing off Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 's accusations over her kids' deaths, claiming his nonchalant attitude while discussing the matter showed a lack of empathy.

Her sons, Caleb and Kyle r, died in 2020 after taking a pill that they did not know was laced with fentanyl. Caleb and Kyler's lives were cut short at 20 and 18.

The Michigan resident testified before Congress earlier this week at a hearing on the escalating drug crisis . "I don't use the term 'drug overdose' because this was not an overdose. This was murder," she said. "This is a war. Act like it. Do something."

Greene, for her part, suggested the boys would still be alive if "the government secured the border."

Biden brought up their case at the event on Wednesday, firing back at Greene's claims and sparking criticism from public figures, including Rep. Jim Banks , R-Ind., who slammed Biden's remarks as "shameful and embarrassing."

"A little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and we're going to have a lot of Republicans running our way. Isn't she amazing? Ooft," the president said.

"She was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons," Biden continued. "The interesting thing is the fentanyl they took came during the last administration , haha."

Hours later, Kiessling took to Facebook with a video she filmed of herself, demanding an apology and stating that Biden needs to be " held accountable ."

"This is how you speak about the death of my sons? Because a congresswoman misspoke? You mock the loss of my sons. How dare you? What is the matter with you?"

"Almost every Democrat on the committee offered me condolences. They, at least, had the decency to do that," Kiessling declared.

She then asked about the "22 percent increase in fentanyl deaths since you became president ?" adding another note in the caption: "What do you say to the parents of the more than 200,000 U.S. citizens who DID die under your watch?"

"He owes me an apology , along with all of the parents whose children DID die under his watch. And, how dare CNN hijack this important discussion to make it about a Congresswoman who misspoke as to when my sons died," Kiessling continued.

"Focus on a solution to the tragic deaths of over 110,000 precious people each year in the fentanyl war waged against us by China and the Mexican cartels."

The White House has not yet issued a response to her video.