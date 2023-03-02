Change location
A 'perfect storm' of recession, debt, and out-of-control inflation is coming for markets this year, 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini says
By Jennifer Sor
- A recession, a debt crisis, and stagflation will hit the US economy this year, Nouriel Roubini said.
- Roubini, aka Wall Street's "Dr. Doom," has said for months another financial crisis will hit.
- Central bankers will be forced to quit their inflation fight, with out-of-control prices, he said.
A "perfect storm" is brewing, and markets this year are going to get hit with a recession, a debt crisis, and out-of-control inflation, the economist Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini said.
Roubini, one of the first economists to call the 2008 recession, has been warning for months of a stagflationary debt crisis , which would combine the worst aspects of '70s-style stagflation and the '08 debt crisis.
"I do believe that a stagflationary crisis is going to emerge this year," Roubini said Thursday in an interview with Australia's ABC .
With consumer inflation still sticky at 6.4%, Roubini said he estimated that the Federal Reserve would need to lift benchmark rates "well above" 6% for inflation to fall back to its 2% target.
That could spark a severe recession, a stock-market crash, and an explosion in debt defaults, leaving the Fed with no choice but to back off its inflation fight and let prices spiral out of control , he added. The result would be a steep recession, anyway, followed by more debt and inflation problems.
"Now we're facing the perfect storm: inflation, stagflation, recession, and a potential debt crisis," Roubini said.
He has remained ultrabearish on the economy, despite the market's growing hope that the US could skirt a recession this year.
Though more bullish commentators are making the case for a healthy rebound in the S&P 500, which fell 20% last year, Roubini has previously said the benchmark stock index could slide another 30% as investors battled extreme macro conditions.
"They will continue to go down," he said of stocks, pointing to the recent sell-off as investors priced in higher interest rates from the Fed. "The market is already correcting."
He urged investors to protect themselves by choosing inflation hedges , such as gold, inflation-indexed bonds, and short-term bonds. Those picks are likely to beat stocks and bonds, he said, which could suffer .Read the original article on Business Insider
