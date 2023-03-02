Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

L.A. man imprisoned for 38 years after wrongful murder conviction is found innocent

By Nathan Solis, Noah Goldberg,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107ug1_0l5TiULv00

A Los Angeles man who spent 38 years in prison did not commit the murder that had kept him locked up for decades and nearly landed him on death row, a judge ruled.

Maurice Hastings, 69, was freed in October after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge vacated his conviction and sentence of life without parole. On Wednesday, the judge, William C. Ryan, found Hastings "factually innocent" of the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer from Inglewood.

Hastings was cleared due to DNA evidence that ruled him out as a suspect and instead pointed to a man convicted of raping and killing another woman. That man, Kenneth Packnett, was sentenced to 56 years in prison and died in 2020, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

"Maurice Hastings survived a nightmare," Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. "He spent nearly four decades in prison exhausting every avenue to prove his innocence while being repeatedly denied. But Mr. Hastings has remained steadfast and faithful that one day he would hear a judge proclaim his innocence."

Hastings maintained his innocence throughout his time in prison. In 2000, he sought a test of DNA evidence collected from Wydermyer's body, but the district attorney's office denied his request.

He finally received a test in June after he submitted a claim to the to the office's Conviction Integrity Unit. That test determined that semen recovered during the autopsy was not from Hastings.

Last year, Hastings was in a men's prison in Chino when he received a phone call that he was going to be set free after 38 years.

"I was really overwhelmed. It was kind of unreal," he said at a Tuesday news conference. "In a sense, you want it to be true, but then you don't want to be disappointed. I've been disappointed.

"I had tears. I asked, 'Could this be it? Could this be the end?' I was very emotional," Hastings said at the news conference, where the district attorney's office announced it would be joining his attorneys from the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State L.A. in asking the court to officially clear his name.

Wydermyer, 30, was making a late-night trip to a supermarket when she was robbed, sexually assaulted and shot in the head. Her body was found in the trunk of her vehicle.

Wydermyer’s husband and his friend said they had seen someone driving her stolen car.

Hastings' first trial ended in a deadlocked jury . The second trial lasted four months and included more than 100 witnesses and nearly 300 exhibits. That jury deliberated for two weeks before convicting him of murder and of attempting to murder Wydermyer’s husband and his friend.

He only barely escaped being sent to death row, and was instead sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1988.

Hastings thanked God and the Los Angeles Innocence Project during Tuesday's news conference at Cal State L.A., where he was joined by Gascón. He called the Innocence Project a blessing.

"I know it's going to bless others that are after me," he said. "There are a lot of men and women that are probably in my situation. It's important that we can start working on justice in the society."

Gascón told Hastings: "I've talked to you multiple times and not once have I seen a scintilla of anger or hate. I think that speaks volumes to you as a human being."

The district attorney called Hastings gracious and forgiving in the face of injustice.

"The evidence in this case should have been tested 20 years ago," Gascón said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA18 hours ago
Woman Shot in Front of Motel in South Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Threat mentioning Highland High School found connected to LA county school, one arrested
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilson High student among three people killed in El Sereno last week
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Argument leads to shooting in South LA
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Homicide Investigation Underway into Fatal Shooting of Victim Found in Street
Rosemead, CA2 days ago
Court overturns San Bernardino murder conviction, saying rap music shown at trial was prejudicial
San Bernardino, CA6 days ago
Jury selection begins for convicted torturer accused of escaping Orange County Jail
Newport Beach, CA6 days ago
Family Trio in $18 Million COVID Loan Scam Escapes Long Jail Sentences
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Not Guilty Verdict In Oxnard Gang Related Murder Retrial, But It's Not Over Yet
Oxnard, CA6 days ago
3 teens shot in South LA
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
FBI offering $25K reward for info on crime ring that has stolen $500K in LA County
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
6 Injured In Downtown LA Mass Stabbing
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Exposes Confidential Informant
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
Ex-FBI Agent Faces Sentencing for Helping Armenian Organized Crime Figures in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Feds announce 15 people arrested in EBT Card skimming crackdown in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
18 alleged gang members, 30+ pounds of drugs seized in crime sweep: LAPD
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
LAPD and ATF Make Major Gang Arrests
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Oxnard Man Sentenced For Murdering His Brother-In-Law
Oxnard, CA9 days ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA5 days ago
Armed Man Barricades in Pickup Truck at WinCo Foods
Lancaster, CA6 days ago
Thousand Oaks Burglary Suspect Found Dead; Oxnard Murder Trial Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict; Commercial Fire In Ventura
Thousand Oaks, CA8 days ago
Man who murdered aunt, uncle in Houston is accused of killing cellmate in California, officials say
Houston, TX10 days ago
Grand theft suspects in custody after pursuit with CHP
Moreno Valley, CA5 days ago
Authorities ID Norwalk man found dead at LA Port
Norwalk, CA6 days ago
One man dead, another hospitalized following overnight shooting near Indio
Indio, CA5 days ago
INMATE DIES IN CENTRAL JAIL, HOURS AFTER RELEASE FROM HOSPITAL
Oceanside, CA10 days ago
Heart-Stopping Video Released of Fatal Deputy Shooting in Altadena
Altadena, CA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy