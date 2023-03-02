Open in App
Eastchester, NY
1010WINS

Child found unharmed after man steals idling car in Westchester

By Adam Warner,

6 days ago

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man stole an idling car with a child inside in Westchester on Thursday morning but ultimately fled in a getaway vehicle after attracting the attention of bystanders, police said as they warned about a spike in auto thefts in the area.

The child was in the vehicle near Scarsdale Avenue and Harney Road in the Green Knolls section of Eastchester around 8 a.m. when the thief hopped in the driver’s seat as parents dropped off their kids at a bus stop.

The owner of the car was nearby helping a second child to the bus stop and tried to stop the man, but he fled the scene with the kid in tow, according to police.

He eventually stopped to take the child out of the car, police said. As he was reentering the vehicle, he noticed he’d been spotted by people in the area and got cold feet.

He fled the scene in a getaway vehicle—believed to be a white Audi SUV—with three males and one female.

The suspect is about 20 years old, 6 feet tall and thin with dreadlocks, according to police, who said his accomplices are also believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The SUV was last seen fleeing on Harney Road towards the Bronx River Parkway, police said.

The child was found safe and reunited with family.

“We are fortunate that no one was harmed in this incident,” the police department said. “Unfortunately, over the past two years we have seen a significant increase in the number of stolen automobiles along with larcenies from vehicles.”

“As always, we remind residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings, never leave their vehicle running unoccupied, never leave their key inside the vehicle, and ensure to lock their vehicles especially overnight.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department’s detective division at 914-961-3464.

