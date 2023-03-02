Open in App
New York City, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspects target rideshare drivers in string of robberies across NYC

By Kimberly Dole,

6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage on Thursday of suspects wanted in a string of robberies targeting rideshare drivers throughout the city, authorities said.

Between Monday, July 4, 2022 and January 7, the suspects entered rideshare car service vehicles on 24 different occasions citywide then requested for the driver to change the destination, police said.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspects would then steal the driver's cellphone and flee the vehicle on foot.

While in possession of the victims’ phones the suspects allegedly changed the accounts associated with their pay accounts to an unknown bank account and proceeded to transfer various amounts of money without permission.

Photo credit NYPD

One of the suspects has a distinctive tattoo on the right hand, officials said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

