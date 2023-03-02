Open in App
News Channel 34

It’s National Old Stuff Day. Celebrate with caution

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Cc29_0l5ThIyE00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, March 2nd, is National Old Stuff Day in the United States, which is often seen as a kick-off to spring cleaning.

There will be many garage sales and full curbs throughout the area this time of year, and the Broome County Health Department is reminding residents to be careful of what you pick up.

According to the health department, older furniture and architectural features like desks, doors, and mirror frames may contain lead.

If the paint is peeling, or looks scaly, it is likely lead based. If you have children, do not bring these objects home as dust from lead paint can cause serious harm to young kids.

The health department also says to be careful about picking up “soft items” like pillows, rugs, couches, and mattresses. These items can harbor bed bugs, dust mites, rodent droppings, and tobacco ash.

And finally, never use items like baby cribs, highchairs, or helmets second-hand. They can look fine on the outside but may be badly damaged and not safe.

Reusing items is a great way to save money and help the environment, just remember to double check anything you are picking up, as the sellers/donators are getting rid of it for a reason.

