Belleville News-Democrat

Autopsy results released for Troy man missing since April. See a timeline of the case

By Lindsay Smith,

5 days ago

This story includes information about and discusses a reported suicide. Resources for those struggling are available, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline , which you can reach by dialing 988, and the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting SAVE to 741741. A special crisis line for veterans can be reached by dialing 988 and pressing 1.

An autopsy released Wednesday for a Troy man found deceased in his home months after he was reported missing determined he died by suicide.

The body of Richard Maedge, 53, was found in December, though he was reported missing last April.

Here’s a full timeline of the case.

April 26 and 27, 2022: Maedge missing

The last known contact Maedge had was April 26, 2022, with his wife, Jennifer, who he had called to tell he was leaving work early, officials report. She came home to find his car parked outside and his keys and wallet in the house.

He was reported missing the next day by his family, which said Maedge was last seen leaving the family residence.

Dec. 11, 2022: Body found

On Dec. 11, Jennifer Maedge reportedly found her husband’s body in a closet while she was looking for Christmas decorations.

The closet was described as a storage room with a door hidden by clothes underneath a stairway. The closet could only fit one person, Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said in a statement.

Maedge’s wife said at the time police wouldn’t have known about the small closet and a smell that may be associated with death was not “overpowering.” She further said the Troy Police Department had told the family the smell was due to sewer problems, while plumbers said the smell was an “ammonia” smell.

At least one family member pushed back, however. Maedge’s sister, Marilyn Toliver, publicly criticized the department for its handling of the missing person case.

“My brother was missing for 229 days,” Toliver said. “I find that unacceptable.”

March 1, 2023: Autopsy results

Wednesday, the autopsy results released indicated his death resulted from a suicide.

“There were no other injuries found during the autopsy examination or evidence found that would indicate anything nefarious regarding Mr. Maedge’s death,” Nonn said in a statement. “Toxicological testing was performed and was positive for Ibuprofen only.”

Nonn further said there were no signs of foul play, and the statement didn’t address if there was a suicide note.

This story may be updated.

