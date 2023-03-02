Here are Michigan's top high school girls basketball programs of all time

The first girls basketball state tournament took place in 1973, with Detroit Dominican (Class A), Hudsonville Unity Christian (B), Hamtramck St. Ladislaus (C) and Ewen-Trout Creek (D) winning the first championships. Dominican and St. Ladislaus also went on win the following year in 1974.

But since then, it has been seven other schools that established themselves as the premier girls hoops teams in Michigan. The six listed below have joined the 5 Timers Club, with one school absolutely dominating the competition at the top for the most state titles.

1. Detroit Country Day – 13

State titles : 1989, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018

It’s no surprise that the Yellowjackets top the list – their sports program is arguably the most decorated in Michigan. They’ve absolutely dominated the girls basketball scene with 13 state titles, more than double the next three teams on the list.

And all 13 state championships were coached by one person: Frank Orlando, who was the MHSAA’s all-time wins leader until this season when Sandusky’s Al DeMott passed him.

Country Day’s first state title in 1989 was powered by Miss Basketball winner Peggy Evans, who went on to play at Tennessee and Ohio State. She set MHSAA records for points (47) and field goals (19) in the Class C state title game against Saginaw Valley Lutheran.

After claiming another state title in 1995, the Yellowjackets three-peated twice – 1995-97 and 2002-2004. They then went back-to-back in 2008-09 and then won three times in four years between 2015 and 2018.

The 2009 title team was led by Madison Williams, who put up a triple-double – including a state-record 11 blocks – in the title game in over Grand Rapids Catholic Central. 2018 senior stars Maxine Moore and Kalea Webb are tied for 14 th in MHSAA history in career wins with 96.

Former Michigan State standout and WNBA player Aeriel Powers is also a Country Day graduate.

Orlando retired after the 2019 season with a career record of 797-126.

T2. Birmingham Marian – 6

State titles : 1988, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2014, 2015

For 39 seasons, Mary Cicerone led the Marian program . And what a career it was: a record of 707-233 (third all-time), seven state championship game appearances and six state titles.

Miss Basketball Jennifer Shasky led to Mustangs to that first title, averaging more than 20 ppg before a stellar college basketball career at George Washington. Stephanie Storen, who played college volleyball at Louisville, was the standout on the 1992 team, averaging 10.0 ppg. Breean Walas, a junior on the 1996 team, averaged 13.3 ppg before playing collegiately at Cornell. In the 1998 state title game, sophomore Nicole Anaejionu led the Mustangs with 22 points – she later played at Penn State and Detroit Mercy.

The 2014 and 2015 title teams were led by sisters Bailey and Samantha Thomas. Their family moved to Las Vegas after the 2015 campaign, denying the Mustangs a potential four-peat.

T2. Flint Northern – 6

State titles : 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1994, 1995

Flint Northern’s titles came in streaks, winning four in a row from 1978-81 under Dorothy Kukulka and then going back-to-back in 1994 and 1995 with Letitia Hughley at the helm. The Vikings are the only program in state history to win four straight state titles.

Northern ripped off two lengthy winning streaks in those time frames, winning 75 in a row from 1978-81 and 71 straight from August 1994 to November 1996. Those are the third- and fourth-longest streaks in MHSAA history.

The stars of those first two titles in 1978 and 1979 were twin sisters Paula and Pamela McGee. Both went to USC, both won two national titles and both saw their numbers retired. Paula has the second-most rebounds in a state title game with 25, coming against Harper Woods Regina in the 1979 final. Longtime Free Press writer Mick McCabe says the 1979 team is the best in MHSAA history .

The 1994 and 1995 state title teams were led by 1996 Miss Basketball Deanna Nolan and Tawana McDonald, both of which played collegiately at Georgia. McDonald has the second-most blocks in state history in a title game with 10 against Detroit King in 1994.

The Vikings also reached the Class A title game in 2003.

T2. Portland St. Patrick – 6

State titles : 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002

We’re sensing a theme here with these powerhouses: all state titles being won by one coach. And the Shamrocks are no different, as Al Schrauben has been in charge for all six titles, all won between 1994 and 2002.

St. Patrick had a stranglehold on Class D, winning three straight state titles from 1994-96, including an improbable crown in 1996, rallying from 5 points down with 11 seconds left against Ashley to force overtime and eventually win.

And then the Shamrocks came back to win three titles in four years between 1999 and 2002. They also finished as the state runner-up on six occasions (1978, 1982, 1988, 2003, 2004, 2006).

Leading players from the Shamrocks’ state finals games: Kelli Fedewa had 26 points and nine rebounds in 1994; Cindy Smith had 12 points in 1995; Janet Russman had 14 points in 1996, and 14 points, 13 rebounds in the 1999 win over conference rival Fowler, which holds the state finals record for most fans in attendance with nearly 11,000; Michelle Hitchcock had 18 in the 2000 win over Rapid River after scoring seven in 1999; and Amanda Weber tallied 19 in the 2002 victory over Gaylord St. Mary.

T5. Dearborn Divine Child – 5

State titles : 1986, 1989, 1993, 1994, 2011

Divine Child’s first two state championships were led by two of the state’s best players: Sue Nissen in 1986 and Shawn Bannon in 1989, both of which played collegiately at Central Michigan. Bannon played on both teams.

In going back-to-back in 1993 and 1994, Mary Murray played on both teams and was the leading scorer in the 1993 title game with 14 points. Tara Overaitis – who transferred in from Livonia Ladywood in the offseason - had one of the best state finals performances in the 1994 title game with 33 points as the Falcons held off Flint Powers Catholic, avenging a regular-season loss to the Chargers. Overaitis played collegiately at MSU and Toledo.

A first-team all-state player for the 2011 title team, Rosanna Reynolds went on to have a stellar career at Detroit Mercy, graduating No. 1 all-time in assists and third in points.

The Falcons won their first two titles under Nancy Sullivan, the third and fourth under Mary Lou Jansen and with Mary Laney – who played on both the 1993 and 1994 title teams – in 2011.

T5. Detroit Martin Luther King – 5

State titles : 1985, 1990, 1991, 2003, 2006

King has reached the state title game 12 times, second-most in MHSAA history behind Country Day. And the Crusaders have five wins on those 12 appearances - all with William Winfield at the helm, who finished with 698 career wins, the fifth-most in MHSAA history.

The 1990 and 1991 championship teams are considered his best. The 1990 squad was absolutely loaded with four Division I basketball players: Miss Basketball Markita Aldridge (Charlotte), Tamika Matlock (Michigan State), Tiffany Mitchell (Arkansas State) and Gemetrice White (Western Michigan). Matlock, Mitchell and White returned to help the Crusaders repeat in 1991.

LaTonya Thomas, who transferred from Detroit Western, played an integral role in leading King to its first state title in 1985, averaging 25 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. Lisa Kirby averaged 23.0 ppg.

Lesha King (Wisconsin) scored 24 points in the 2003 title game and Ebony Cleary (Western Michigan) had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds in the 2006 state finals win over Fraser.

T5. St. Ignace – 5

State titles : 1999, 2000, 2011, 2013, 2015

The Upper Peninsula powers are no stranger to the state finals, having been there nine times – fourth-most in MHSAA history - and coming away with five championships.

All five titles have come under the leadership of Dorene Ingalls, who’s in the top-15 all-time in wins.

Randi Johnson scored 30 points in the 1999 title game, and her sister Mandi Johnson was a stalwart for the 1999 and 2000 title teams. Mandi Johnson was joined on the 2000 team by freshman Krista Clement, who would go on to win Miss Basketball in 2003 and play collegiately at Michigan.

The next three titles came in a five-year stretch between 2011 and 2015, with Nicole Elmblad (33 points in the final) leading the way in 2011. And like Clement, she would go on to play at Michigan. In 2013, Emily Hinsman (20) was the leading scorer in the state title game and Abbey Ostman (31) led in 2015. Kelley Wright (2013) was the team’s steals and 3-point maestro.

