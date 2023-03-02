Open in App
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm watch in effect for southeast Michigan starting Friday

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago

A winter storm is taking aim at metro Detroit, a day after sunny skies and T-shirt temperatures, including rain that turns into sheets of ice, 5-8 inches of snow, and wind gusts of up to 45 mph that could rip down power lines and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township has issued a winter storm watch for southeast Michigan. Here's what you need to know:

When will the storm hit

From Friday starting noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, the area south of I-69 is expected to get heavy, wet snow with total now accumulations of 5 to 8 inches . There is also a potential for a glaze of ice.

North of I-69 is expected to get 6-10 inches of snow, according to the agency.

How the snow will fall

Some areas will see a very heavy snowfall rate, of 1-2 inches per hour during Friday's commute.

According to the weather service, there is also a possibility for strong east winds of 35 to 40 mph Friday afternoon and evening.

There is uncertainty on where the snow and rain line will set up. Some areas could see more rain, which would decrease snow totals.

Detroit is expected to get 4-6 inches, according to the weather service.

More: Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

More: How to prepare for possible winter storm hitting southeast Michigan Friday

Travel impact

It will be a horrible commute with slippery roads and low visibility. Stay home if possible.

How to prepare for a winter storm:

Here is a guide offering steps to prepare, including:

  • How to winterize your car
  • What you should have in your vehicle winter safety kit
  • Winter driving safety tips
  • What to do before a winter storm arrives
  • How to protect your home, including preventing freezing pipes
  • How to prepare for power outages
  • How to remove snow, including shoveling tips

