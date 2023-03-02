Arizona Coyotes, Tempe Wins invite Valley to free skating session at ASU

The Arizona Coyotes and Tempe Wins are sponsoring an ice-skating session for the public Saturday at the Mullet Arena.

The organizations are gearing up for the May 16 election when Tempe voters will decide if they want to create an entertainment district that would include an arena for the Coyotes.

Doors to the Mullet Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive in Tempe, open 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Skating takes place from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Guests can bring their own skates or rent them at the arena. Tempe residents will receive free skate rentals when they show their ID.

Organizers said special guests will appear, and there will be Coyotes swag.

The parking lot and arena are on the east side of Packard Drive between East 6th Street and Rio Salado Parkway.