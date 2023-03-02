NFL Combine: Positions the Saints Should Be Scouting

The NFL Combine takes center stage on Thursday afternoon with the first two position groups set to do live drills. Here's some areas the Saints should be scouting over the next several days.

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks into overdrive on Thursday, as the defensive linemen and linebackers partake in their drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in the afternoon. Some 300-plus prospects are on full display over the next several days, and the Saints will be paying close attention to them as they try to prepare to turn the ship around for the 2023 season.

Here's a few important positions to keep an eye on for New Orleans.

Defensive Tackle

The Saints have one defensive tackle on their roster, and it's crucial for them to find some talent in the draft. New Orleans could improve at the interior, and it's important to point out that they haven't really invested big in defensive tackle since David Onyemata in 2016. Jordan Jackson was taken last year as a sixth-round pick, but never saw the field and left for the Broncos on a reserve/future deal.

Look for the Saints to use a combination of the draft, free agency, and then trying to find their next Shy Tuttle or Malcolm Roach in the undrafted process. There's still opportunities to bring back some of their free agents, but a major upgrade could be coming for the Saints.

Wide Receiver

There's an outside chance that Michael Thomas could return in 2023, but there's a lot of work to be done there. The first big domino to fall for New Orleans is trying to solidify their quarterback situation. Regardless of what happens with Thomas, the Saints need to find a big bodied possession receiver who can make contested catches.

Mickey Loomis said on Wednesday that his early impressions are favorable of the receivers and tight end group, and it might be something to keep in mind as we get closer to the draft. Expect the Saints to shop in free agency here, but don't rule out looking at their interest in prospects at the Combine.

Running Back

No matter what happens with Alvin Kamara, the Saints have to address this position. Kamara recently pleaded not guilty in court , and the trial is set for July 31. Mickey Loomis told us on Wednesday that the team went into last year and the year before with the intent of drafting a running back.

Loomis said the middle rounds made the most sense, but there was a running back that was not worth the pick or there was a player in another position that was graded so much higher that the team never expected to get and they would draft them. New Orleans needs a bruiser and a back with some skill, and there's a lot of appealing backs to pay attention to. The Senior Bowl gave us some more gems, and the Saints will be watching intently in Indy.

