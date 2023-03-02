2023 ITL Combine Seminar NFL Draft Award Winners

The results for the 14th Annual USI Insurance Holdings Inside The League Combine Seminar Presented By American Tens are in!

The assembled football universe took a brief break for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, to recognize and honor some of the top executives in the pro football industry on Wednesday, March 1 st at the 14 th Annual USI Insurance Holdings Inside The League Combine (ITL) Seminar Presented By American Tens are in! ITL founder Neil Stratton was MC for the event, which drew over 300 attendees from various segments of the football community.

Below is a recap of the various award winners from this prestigious evening of ceremonies:

The 6th Annual ITL Best NFL Draft Award

The Best Draft Award is presented to the NFL organization determined to have selected the most impactful rookie draft class, as chosen by their front office peers.

The winner of the 2022 Best NFL Draft Award goes to John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks . With quarterback Russell Wilson no longer the face of the franchise, the Seahawks entered the 2022 season with lots of question marks. They needed to retool, and a key part of success would mean adding critical pieces in the draft. Mission accomplished. With their first-round selection, they found a starter at the critical left tackle position in Mississippi State’s Charles Cross.

In the second round, they found a 1,000-yard rusher in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and in the third round, they selected a bookend tackle in Washington State’s Abraham Lucas. Cross started 17 games, Lucas started 16, and Walker 11, but that wasn’t all. The team also got multiple starts out of Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant, a fourth-round pick, and UTSA corner Tariq Woolen, a fifth-rounder who started 17 games.

Both Walker and Woolen were named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team, as Seattle finished 9-8 and clinched a berth in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Congratulations to the Seahawks!

2022 – John Schenider, Seattle Seahawks

2021 – George Paton, Denver Broncos

2020 – Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 – John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers

2018 – Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts

2017 – Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints

The 5th Annual ITL Eugene E. Parker Memorial Award

The Eugene E. Parker Memorial Award honors the distinguished pro football agent who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the agent community.

The 5 th Annual Eugene E. Parker Award was once again presented by his son, Brandon Parker of Vayner Sports. This year’s winner was Jack Mills of Shark Sports Management, an Oklahoma graduate who began his career at Colorado in the athletic administration before transitioning to the agent industry. Along the way he has represented clients such as Steve Owens, Eric Dickerson, George Rogers, Rashaan Salaam, Tony Bosselli and Baker Mayfield, to name a few. Congratulations to Mr. Mills, whose gentlemanly nature and professionalism has been well recognized in the industry for over 50 years!

All-Time Award Winners

2023 – Jack Mills

2022 – Angelo Wright

2021 – Mike Sullivan

2020 – Ray Anderson

2019 – Ralph Cindrich

The 4th Annual ITL C.O. Brocato Memorial Award

The C.O. Brocato Memorial Award honors the distinguished pro football evaluator who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the scouting community.

This year’s winner happens to be one of the most well-distinguished NFL front office personnel executives in the history of the NFL. New York Giants executive scout Jeremiah Davis , who just completed his 34 th season as a member of the Giants organization was announced as the 4 th Annual ITL C.O. Brocato Memorial Award winner. The award was once again presented by Becky Brocato, the daughter of C.O.

Prior to joining New York, Davis enjoyed stints on staff at Wyoming, Washington, Grambling State, Northern Iowa, Central Florida, Purdue and Tennessee-Martin. He has worked alongside legends such as Don James, Eddie Robinson, Joe Tiller, Dan Reeves, Tom Coughlin and Bill Parcells. In addition, Davis has helped construct three Super Bowl Champion teams. What’s more, he’s not just a football man, but also a family man. He and his wife, Marilyn, have a son, Jeremiah, and a daughter, Chloe. It’s safe to say, there is not a man more deserving of this honor, congrats JD.

All-Time Award Winners

2023 – Jeremiah Davis

2022 – Mark Gorscak

2021 – Alonzo Highsmith

2020 – Jeff Shiver

The 2nd Annual ITL Bart List Awards [Pro Tier | College Tier]

Last year, for the first time ever, Inside the League surveyed NFL scouts to determine which 10 college scouts were the best in each conference. The 10 evaluators who received the most votes were named to the inaugural BART List, named after former Rams scout Danton Barto.

This year, ITL expanded the vote to honor college evaluators in two categories, executive and scout, as well as a new pro scouting category. The vote resulted in 27 members of personnel departments earning selection to this special list. The following individuals have been named honorees of the 2 nd Annual BART List Awards.

Note: All NFL scouts who have been active in the league for at least five of the last six seasons were eligible to vote.

Pro Scout Category

· Ray Agnew, New York Jets

· Brian Gardner, Tennessee Titans

· Alex Loomis, Dallas Cowboys

· Justin Matthews, New Orleans Saints

· Steven Price, New York Giants

· Tim Terry, Kansas City Chiefs

Executive Category (College)

· Tariq Ahmad, San Francisco 49ers

· Ed Dodds, Indianapolis Colts

· Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills

· Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints

· Kyle Smith, Atlanta Falcons

· Matt Terpening, Indianapolis Colts

· Will McClay, Dallas Cowboys

Scout Category (College)

· Tokunbo Abanikanda , Atlanta Falcons

· Jim Abrams, Miami Dolphins

· Calvin Branch, Las Vegas Raiders

· Mike Baugh, New Orleans Saints

· Marcus Cooper, New York Giants

· Terry Delp, Kansas City Chiefs

· Dom Dericco, San Francisco 49ers

· Mike Derice, New York Giants

· Dom Green, New York Jets

· Brian Hill, Los Angeles Rams

· Doug Majeski, Buffalo Bills

· Ted Monago, Los Angeles Rams

· Pat Sperduto, Kansas City Chiefs

· Johnathon Stigall, New York Jets

· Sam Summerville, Chicago Bears

· Dan Zegers, Cleveland Browns

The Inaugural Pro Liaison of the Year Award

There is an extraordinary amount of additional work that a college coach takes on when accepting the role of pro liason. The pro liason serves as a conduit for college prospects with pro football ambitions and are the lifeline for NFL scouts to obtain pertinent information when compiling a player evaluation. Congratulations to Matt Godwin from the national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs for being named the first-ever Pro Liason of the Year Award.

