NFL Combine: Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson QA

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson took the podium at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and met with the assembled national media.

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson took the podium at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and met with the assembled national media.

What are you hearing about your draft projections?

At the end of the day it's a projection, I still have got to put in the work before the draft.

Can you provide an update on recovery from surgery? [Note: Wilson fractured his foot in November, had surgery]

I got the surgery back in November and they give you a protocol according to (doctors) so I'm ahead of schedule.

Whose decision was it to have surgery?

It was the doctor's choice and doctors make the best choices. It was choice to have surgery.

Did they put screw in to repair the fracture during surgery?

Yes, they did put a screw in.

Where are you at in the recovery process?

I think I'm real close to 100 percent.'

Will you be working out in Indy?

I plan on working out at pro day and a private workout before the draft also.

What would be the valuation of your own play?

I feel like I'm a different pass rusher ... I'm not just committed to power. I feel like I can do power and speed and be effective inside and outside ... Really just being that dominant dude on the field.

How much running is involved in your workouts now?

I just started running. After the combine, I'm going to take it to the next level and start opening up.

What message would you like to deliver to NFL teams?

I'm a great worker and I'm passionate about football and that I'll take the organization to another level ... at the end of the day the eye in the sky don't lie. They can turn on the tape and tell I'm passionate about football. Get the ball-carrier tone even when it's not my play and they can tell in my tone that I'm passionate about this game.

Can you discuss some of the various coaches you have played for?

We had (Texas Tech defensive coordinator) Tim DeRuyter and he developed Kayvon Thibodeaux, I got to play on the edge and play a little loose. I knew what I was able to do. I put in the work and watched a lot of film ... Being able to play fast, when you play loose you're able to get to the quarterback quick.

Who are some of the players you enjoyed watching growing up?

I was on the defensive line growing up but the players I liked were receivers, running backs, skill players such as Alvin Kamara, Dez Bryant, people of that nature. I didn't hit my growth spurt until freshman, sophomore year (in high school) then I started playing defensive line, actually owning the defensive line.

You were in Alaska some, when did you leave Alaska?

I left Alaska in 2002, I was 2 years old. I still have my grandma, aunts and uncles and cousins that live there.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Purchase the 2023 NFL Draft Guide