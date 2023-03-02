NFL Combine: Louisiana Tech DB Myles Brooks aims for top 5 40 Time

Can Brooks have one of the best 40 times at the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Combine is in full swing. Defensive backs took to the podiums today as they prepare for their on-field workouts in the evening. Some of the most dazzling combine performances have hailed from the secondary.

It’s not news breaking that a big-time showing will pump up a player's draft stock. It’s always news when a player expresses they can achieve substantially better numbers than their peers.

“The forty and the vertical,” Louisiana Tech Myles Brooks said from the confines of the Indianapolis Convention Center. “Those are two things I feel like I’ll be top five in.”

Brooks expects to be amongst those who hover near the top of the charts. Playing at Stephen F. Austin between 2019-21, Brooks capitalized on his final season with Bulldogs. He was the All-Conference USA second team and player in the East-West Shrine Bowl .

The off-season circuit brings him to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where he expects to make an impact.

