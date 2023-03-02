Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
NFLDraftBible

NFL Combine: Louisiana Tech DB Myles Brooks aims for top 5 40 Time

By Bo Marchionte,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcETL_0l5TefFs00

Can Brooks have one of the best 40 times at the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Combine is in full swing. Defensive backs took to the podiums today as they prepare for their on-field workouts in the evening. Some of the most dazzling combine performances have hailed from the secondary.

It’s not news breaking that a big-time showing will pump up a player's draft stock. It’s always news when a player expresses they can achieve substantially better numbers than their peers.

“The forty and the vertical,” Louisiana Tech Myles Brooks said from the confines of the Indianapolis Convention Center. “Those are two things I feel like I’ll be top five in.”

Brooks expects to be amongst those who hover near the top of the charts. Playing at Stephen F. Austin between 2019-21, Brooks capitalized on his final season with Bulldogs. He was the All-Conference USA second team and player in the East-West Shrine Bowl .

The off-season circuit brings him to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where he expects to make an impact.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Purchase the 2023 NFL Draft Guide

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ron Rivera On NFL Draft Needs; QB Situation
Washington, DC1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft, Team Needs, and MORE
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Nick Caserio On Texans QB Search; Draft Philosophy
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL20 hours ago
Pro Day Preview: UTEP OLB Jadrian Taylor “You don’t see too many guys at 240 in the 4.3s.”
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “I’m A Top 5 Player” in the 2023 NFL Draft
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Team Needs, and MORE
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Vantrease, Quarterback, Georgia Southern Eagles
Statesboro, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy