Denham Springs, LA
CBS 42

St. Gabriel police officer charged with murder, stalking after shooting Denham Springs man

By Michael Scheidt,

6 days ago

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A St. Gabriel police officer is accused of fatally shooting a Denham Springs man overnight.

Livingston Parish deputies responded to an alarm going off at an Arcwood Drive home around midnight.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials identified the suspect as St. Gabriel police officer Andre Redditt, 27, and the victim as Dylan Martin, 26. The men were estranged partners, according to the sheriff’s office.

LPSO said Redditt was treated at a Baton Rouge hospital for a stab wound he said were sustained during the incident.

Redditt was charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and stalking and has been placed on administrative leave. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the sheriff’s office said.

“The stalking charge stems from a report received in Jan 2023.  Following the overnight incident, the complainant wishes to move forward & pursue charges,” said Sheriff Ard.

According to LPSO, Redditt was transferred to the Livingston Parish jail and his bond was set at $275,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

Livingston Parish deputy accused of making harassing phone calls fired, arrested

The St. Gabriel Police Department released the following statement.

On March 2, 2023, the St. Gabriel Police Department was made aware of a shooting that occurred in Livingston Parish involving off-duty St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Reddit. Officer Redditt has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since 07/2018 he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office before returning to the St. Gabriel Police Department 06/2022. At this time, the department has no comment on the situation, and is not involved in the investigation. Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing. Upon learning of the shooting, Officer Redditt has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation. We are praying for all involved.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau
