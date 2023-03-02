Dragon Ball Super Artist Addresses His Love of the OG Series

Dragon Ball Super is preparing to retell the story of the anime's latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , but the latest arc featured Goten and Trunks patrolling the streets in a tale that took elements from the storyline that saw Gohan taking on the identity of the Great Saiyaman before fighting Majin Buu. Now, in a recent manga volume , the current artist for Super's manga, Toyotaro, was able to highlight his love of Dragon Ball Z and how his work has been able to help bolster the past stories.

Toyotaro's origin story is one for the history books when it comes to the Shonen series , as before becoming the official artist for Dragon Ball Super's manga, he was working on an unofficial story for the series in "Dragon Ball AF". For those who might not know, Dragon Ball AF was a concept that introduced wild concepts like Super Saiyan 5, with many believing that the series was real, only to discover that it was only fan-created artwork and not officially sanctioned by Shueisha. Based on this work however, Toyotaro was able to hone his skills and would work on the spin-off series, Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission , before being offered the job as Dragon Ball Super's main artist, working alongside Akira Toriyama himself.

In Volume 20 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro was more than happy to share his excitement when it came to adding lore when it came to Bardock's backstory, along with revisiting the Gohan high school arc of Dragon Ball Z via the new exploits of Goten and Trunks as Saiyaman X1 and X2:

"In the original Dragon Ball manga, Bardock only appeared in two panels and Gohan's High School Arc ended in a few chapters. I've always wanted to know more about them so getting ideas from Toriyama-Sensei himself and being able to draw it myself makes me insanely happy."

While Dragon Ball Super's anime television series has yet to confirm when, or if, it will return, the animation director for the latest movie has expressed a desire to remake the original Dragon Ball Z series . While nothing has been confirmed regarding the possibility of this project, the previous Shonen series remains a colossal anime in the medium to this day.

