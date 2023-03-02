How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey on TV and online

Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: The two giants of Spanish football meet in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg tonight. Here’s how to watch El Clasico live in the UK.

El Clasico! Everyone loves a Real Madrid vs Barcelona game and a two-legged semi-final affair in the Copa Del Rey is double the fun. Barcelona might be slight favourites for this tie having the second leg at home. Barca are also top of La Liga by a margin of seven points, with Madrid sitting in second place.

Both clubs dropped points at the weekend with Real drawing with city rivals Atletico, while Barcelona suffered a surprise loss at Almeria.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

You can stream your favourite content without interruption, securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time.

There’s no better time to take your streaming experience up a notch with our top recommended VPN service

NordVPN

62% off + 3m or 1yr extra

£5.21/mo

The pair had contrasting fortunes on recent visits to the UK, with Madrid walking away from Anfield with a 5-2 win in the Champions League, while Barcelona fell to Manchester United in the Europa League.

This game may have lost some of its lustre since the epic Messi vs Ronaldo battles and the era of the Galacticos of Zidane, Figo, Roberto Carlos and the like. However, it’s definitely one to look forward to with no domestic football on the UK calendar tonight.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday March 2. It’s the first-leg of the two-legged Copa Del Rey semi-final and will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to this one and you can join the coverage from 7:45pm UK time on BT Sport 1.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

You can stream your favourite content without interruption, securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time.

There’s no better time to take your streaming experience up a notch with our top recommended VPN service