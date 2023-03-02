Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Palm Beach Daily News

Kodak Black update: Judge sends rapper to drug rehab, treats him to a Jolly Rancher

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oCAt_0l5TXeuA00

The South Florida rap star once received a pardon from President Trump and last year paid to keep 28 West Palm Beach families from eviction.

Palm Beach Post

A Broward County judge has ordered South Florida rap musician Kodak Black to attend drug rehab for 30 days after the performer allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, in violation of his bail terms as he awaits trial on a drug-trafficking charge.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is to begin in-patient treatment March 7, according to a court order issued by Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy. The judge allowed Black to remain free until next week so that he can perform at the Rolling Loud concert — billed as the world's largest hip-hop festival — near Los Angeles over the weekend, according to published reports.

Black, 25, is awaiting trial from a July arrest for trafficking in oxycodone. He has pleaded not guilty.

Red tide and Florida beaches:6 things you need to know about toxic algae

Meet me tonight in Atlantic City:Spirit will now fly non-stop from PBI to Jersey Shore year-round

'Blessed that it wasn't worse':Florida surfer recounts shark bite that cost him tip of toe

Last fall, Kodak Black assisted 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach

In January 2021, Black received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump just before he left office on a 2019 charge of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm. Black had served about half his term, according to media reports.

In court Tuesday, an attorney for Black said it was possible that the laboratory mixed up the urine sample, the Associated Press reported. Duffy and the prosecution that a hair sample could be taken from Black Tuesday to test whether he had any illicit drugs in his system.

Black, who resides in the Broward County city of Miramar, gained attention in Palm Beach County last fall when he assisted 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach, paying their rent for the final three months of 2022.

At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Black thanked the judge and asked if he could have a Jolly Rancher candy from a dish at her bench. She said yes.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Beach County, FL newsLocal Palm Beach County, FL
Student found with kitchen knife at Pahokee school
Pahokee, FL19 hours ago
Jetty's under new ownership, and UF exits stage left in billionaire spat over West Palm Beach campus
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
2 arrested after 'street takeover' in Port St. Lucie
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Who is Lewis Kasman? Man whose refusal to wear sports jacket landed him in hot water was mob informant
Delray Beach, FL8 hours ago
New Yorker Danielle Miller pleads guilty to $1.5M fraud involving Miami luxury apartment, prosecutors say
Miami, FL1 day ago
'A devastating loss': Pilot who died in Lantana crash left new wife, child on the way
Lantana, FL18 hours ago
Attorneys begin closing arguments in murder trial of slain South Florida rapper XXXTentacion
Deerfield Beach, FL1 day ago
‘Miracle’ baby in Boca: Among smallest ever born at 12 ounces, she's headed home with mom
Boca Raton, FL20 hours ago
Hannah's Home, a 'haven' for expectant mothers in need, plans 16-bed expansion in Tequesta
Tequesta, FL8 hours ago
West Palm Beach widow speaks out after losing husband to plane crash near Lantana
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
A Boynton Beach man killed in anger over a fight. Now he will serve life in prison.
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Women vs. men? In Riviera Beach, a council chair seat divides the sexes
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago
"Racially Charged" Incident Gets Lake Worth Teacher Reassigned
Lake Worth, FL23 hours ago
Family Sues Airbnb after Toddler Dies from Fentanyl at Florida Rental
Wellington, FL2 days ago
Port St. Lucie murder suspect fatally shot by police in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Boca Raton Man, Delray Beach Men Killed In Area Plane Crash
Boca Raton, FL20 hours ago
Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash
Lantana, FL23 hours ago
Girl beaten up by students found with knife at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School
Pahokee, FL20 hours ago
Cat Rescued From Median On I-95 In Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL23 hours ago
2 hospitalized following shooting in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
BSO investigate Tamarac neighborhood after 1 found dead
Tamarac, FL1 day ago
Boca Raton state of the city: Mayor dishes on tax rates, Glades Road interchange and development
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
'Don't touch me!' Deputy suspended when hug with woman turns into unwanted kiss
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
BSO arrest 1 woman during death investigation in Tamarac neighborhood
Tamarac, FL1 day ago
Double Homicide Victim Names Released, Cops Seek Tips
Pompano Beach, FL20 hours ago
Fort Pierce officer suspended for 'improper handling' of domestic violence case
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy