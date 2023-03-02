Open in App
San Augustine, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for alleged unauthorized vehicle use, terroristic threat in Shelby County

By Michael Garcia,

5 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with warrants for unauthorized motor vehicle use and terroristic threat.

Gary Smith, 20 of San Augustine, is six-foot tall, white, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 165 pounds.

Shelby County is asking the public for help locating Smith. If you have information about Smith you can call 936-598-5601 to speak with the sheriff’s office.

