Urbana, IL
U of I Police report two students fall victim to social media scams

By Bradley Zimmerman,

5 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two University of Illinois students were recently scammed out of almost $5,000 between the two of them, U of I Police reported on Thursday.

The first scam happened for over a year between December of 2021 and Feb. 17. Officials said the student was communicating with someone through a dating app when the purported father of that person called in December of 2021 to say the student was communicating with a minor.

The father demanded money under the threat of contacting police and the student paid a total of $4,500 over time. The student later discovered that none of the claims were true and reported the extortion on Feb. 23.

The second scam happened more recently and lasted only a few days between Feb. 19 and 22. Another student reported to police that they were contacted by someone on social media offering money to use one of the student’s photos in an art project.

The unknown person told the student that a client would send a check for $2,000, but the student was to return a portion of the money. The student ultimately paid the unknown person $200 before discovering that the check they were sent had bounced.

U of I Police offer several tips on their website on how to spot and avoid a scam, along with a list of scams that have been reported to them in the past. Anyone who encounters the red flags U of I Police list are encouraged to hang up immediately and call police.

The 24-hour non-emergency number for the University of Illinois Police Department is 217-333-1216.

