Aaron Johnson Joins Westwood Financial as the New Senior Vice President of Transactions

Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, has announced an essential addition to its executive team. Aaron Johnson joins Westwood as its new Senior Vice President of Transactions overseeing all acquisition and disposition efforts for the firm.

Johnson brings more than 17 years of retail real estate experience to the team. Most recently, serving as a managing principal for SRSRE’s Investment Properties Group. Over the course of his career, Aaron has been a critical contributor to over $5 billion in commercial real estate transactions and investments.

“We are committed to building a best-in-class team that continues to drive excellence and industry-leading performance,” said Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer. “Aaron’s track record and extensive experience with various retail asset types make him a valuable addition to the Westwood family.”

Before his time at SRS, Johnson was a Director in the Retail Investment Sales Team at JLL Capital Markets and an Associate with LaSalle Investment Management. He is a University of North Texas graduate with a bachelor’s degree in real estate.

Westwood Financial owns, manages, and operates 127 high-quality shopping centers in top U.S. metropolitan markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. More information is available at westfin.com.

