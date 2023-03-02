Falcons Draft Combine: QBs, Mini Hoops & 10 Player Interviews

Shooting baskets on mini hoops? Meeting with a top quarterback prospect? Speaking with some of the draft's top defensive back? The Atlanta Falcons have been active in NFL Draft Scouting Combine interviews.

INDIANAPOLIS - The on-field portion of the NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off Thursday, but with most players already on the ground in Indianapolis, teams like the Atlanta Falcons have been doing plenty of work behind the scenes.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has previously stressed the importance of interviews to his process, as he's able to get a feel for how each player operates.

So, who have the Falcons been speaking with?

Day 2 featured defensive backs, and Falcon Report went to work to find out which players have met with Atlanta's staff. Here's the results ...

Brian Branch, Defensive Back, Alabama

Branch, who grew up right outside of Atlanta, is scheduled to meet with the Falcons on Thursday night.

A projected top-15 pick, Branch is lauded for his instincts and ability to play both corner and safety, which Fontenot called a "critical" position.

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

Viewed as one of the draft's top signal callers, Richardson completed a formal interview with the Falcons less than a day after arriving in Indianapolis, per The Score .

A potential top-five pick, Richardson is one of the better pure athletes in the draft class regardless of position and has immense upside. Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, a Florida transfer, gave a glowing endorsement of Richardson at the Shrine Bowl.

"I played with Anthony Richardson, I played against Anthony Richardson, and I'd much rather play with him than against him," Diabate said.

Jammie Robinson, Safety, Florida State

Robinson hails from Cordele, Georgia, and told Falcon Report that he had a "great" formal interview with Atlanta on Wednesday night. He was the Seminoles' first defensive back to earn first-team All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons since now-Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey in 2014 and 2015.

"I know it's closer to home, but I feel like I can block all that out," said Robinson, who grew up a Falcons fan. "Being from Georgia, being able to help Georgia win a Super Bowl, that's what it's about - I want to win a championship."

Myles Brooks, Cornerback, Louisiana Tech

Each year, stories of odd games within meetings emerge from the Combine - and Brooks brought that from the Falcons, saying they had him play basketball with a mini hoop as an ice breaker to get rid of any nerves.

It was a formal interview for Brooks, who met with Falcons secondary coach Steven Nelson and defensive assistant Jerry Gray, a former defensive backs coach of his own. Considering the setting and stature of those attendance, this is a particularly notable interview - and Brooks enjoyed it.

"It was cool," Brooks said. "Just them learning who I am, me learning who they are, it was an interesting meeting."

Brooks, a press corner, was voted by teammates as one of the most difficult defensive backs to face while playing for the New England Patriots-led West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where the Falcons also coached.

Atlanta, per Brooks, is "looking for someone that can come in and compete, be a competitor and show us that you're willing to learn."

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU

Hodges-Tomlinson, who won the Jim Thorpe Award given to the best corner in college football, had an informal meeting with the Falcons and added that he's enjoyed his time with the team, dating back to being with them on the field at the Shrine Bowl.

"Pretty familiar with what they do," Hodges-Tomlinson told Falcon Report. "Learned a lot while I was there."

Rashad Torrence, Safety, Florida

Another Atlanta native who grew up a Falcons fan, Torrence shared that he had an informal interview with his hometown team.

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

Johnson, a top-five safety in the class for some analysts, shared that he had an informal interview with the Falcons and believes he's the best safety in the draft.

"My versatility, just not having a set spot, I feel like that puts me over the edge of most people," Johnson told Falcon Report. "I'm a long, tall safety that just makes plays. I feel like that's what you need in the secondary - people that you can keep on the field in different packages and not have to sub for, it makes you a great ball player."

Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati

A former teammate of Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, Bush said that he had an informal interview with Atlanta. He keeps a strong line of communication with former Bearcats corners Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) and Coby Bryant (Seattle Seahawks).

But what about Ridder? Bush was tuned in and later reflected on his times facing Atlanta's third-round pick a season ago.

"I watched the game," Bush said. "Playing Des in practice, he's a great quarterback. He's going to get the ball there, he can fit it in tight windows and he can move, he can hurt you with his feet."

Alex Austin, Cornerback, Oregon State

Austin, who was a member of the Beavers while now-Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre was on staff, said that he had an informal meeting with Atlanta.

Tyreque Jones, Safety, Boise State

Like Hodges-Tomlinson, Jones was on the Falcons-led East team at the Shrine Bowl and dubbed the coaching staff "outstanding." Jones added that he's informally met with Atlanta in Indianapolis.

"I do think that over my course of time there, I did leave a mark on those coaches," Jones told Falcon Report. "I've seen a couple of them walking through this place and I've had short conversations with them - I believe I've left my mark with them and I believe they'll have me in their mind come (draft) day."

