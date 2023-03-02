Open in App
Evansville, IN
The Courier & Press

Weather service: Flooding concerns are growing as rain heads to Tri-State

By Staff report,

5 days ago
The National Weather Service says it is concerned about flooding late tonight into Friday morning as a potent storm system moves into the Tri-State.

Here's what to know about the forecast.

How much rain will fall in the Evansville/Tri-State area?

In its early-morning forecast discussion, the National Weather Service's Paducah, Kentucky office (which covers the Evansville/Henderson area) said most of the region will get at least two inches of rain.

However, they also noted that where heavier storms move repeatedly over the same areas, between 3 and 4 inches of rain are likely. The "where" for the heaviest amounts will become clearer as the storm moves in.

Local news:Affidavit says vigilante sought to rid Franklin Street of e-scooters

When will the storms happen?

Rain chances kick in around 7 p.m. Thursday night and run through the middle of the afternoon on Friday. But the "time frame of greatest concern," according to the National Weather Service, is from midnight through noon on Friday.

"The Friday morning commute to work will likely be impacted," forecasters wrote in a briefing. "Flooding may begin before daylight and only add to the overall danger that may develop."

Will any of the thunderstorms be severe?

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State in a "slight risk" area for severe weather on Friday, with the aforementioned midnight-to-noon window the greatest concern.

Wind damage is the main concern, though the weather service notes that a few tornadoes are possible, as well.

It's going to be windy, too.

Winds will be coming out of the east overnight, sustained at 16 to 21 mph after midnight and gusting to 33 mph. On Friday, winds will shift to the west, with sustained winds up to 29 mph and gusts approaching 50 mph.

The weather service noted that winds of those speeds will blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause a few power outages.

Are there any watches or warnings in effect?

A wind advisory starts at 6 a.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m. Friday night.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

