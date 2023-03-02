Trevor Cohen is making a great first impression at Rutgers

Through their first seven games of the 2023 season, Rutgers baseball has posted a 3-4 record. While it is not an ideal start given their strong season a year ago, there have been a few bright spots, such as Trevor Cohen. The Brigantine, N.J. native has been red-hot at the plate and a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Through 25 at-bats, Cohen has posted a .560 slugging percentage and recorded a team-high 14 total bases. He also leads Rutgers in runs batted in with eight and hits with 13. However, there are other ways he is making an impact for a team with tournament aspirations.

Related: Rutgers baseball wins home opener against St. Joseph

When Cohen has reached base, he has created issues with his legs. The Rutgers outfielder has stolen two bases and has only been caught once. So far this season, he has been a key contributor by hitting for average and showing some power from the left side.

While the season is far from over, Cohen is already showing that he will be a central part of the offense. He leads the Scarlet Knights in OPS, runs, and batting average. He has wasted no time making a presence at Bainton Field in his freshman year and, at times, been a human highlight reel.

Read: What’s the outlook for Rutgers baseball this season? BTN’s Mike Huff thinks the Scarlet Knights can make the NCAA Tournament

If Cohen can continue his recent play, he will be a name to look out for in the Big Ten. Regardless of how the season plays out, he has already created optimism for what his future in Piscataway holds.

Related

What Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 60 of the latest ESPN BPI update?