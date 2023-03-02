These are the top 5 Livingston County state wrestling contenders

Livingston County high schools will send 27 wrestlers to Ford Field for the state individual tournament Friday and Saturday.

Some go into the event with higher expectations than others.

There are those who are trying to win as many matches as possible, those who are aiming for a spot on the all-state podium and those who have legitimate shots at winning state championships.

The county appears to be a powerhouse in girls wrestling, based on the first two years of competition in that sport under the MHSAA banner. Two national-champion girls from the county won state championships last season and three are ranked in the top two this season.

It will be interesting to see if that is a long-term trend or if the county just happened to have some great athletes come along when the sport started to gain statewide notice.

Three of the county’s five top contenders for state championships are girls. Two have already proven themselves at Ford Field, while another has been knocking on the door for a few years.

Two Hartland boys who are riding hot streaks also make the list. Some other highly ranked area wrestlers did not make the list because they are in weight classes with overwhelming favorites to win state championships.

The tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. and semifinals at 6:30. Consolation rounds begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with placement rounds at 11 and the finals at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the top five state championship contenders from Livingston County:

1. Sabrina Nauss

► School: Brighton

► Class: Junior

► Weight: 190

► Record: 9-0

► Background: Nauss is on track to become a four-time state champion, including as a freshman under the auspices of the Michigan Wrestling Association. She became the first girl to win an MHSAA state title last season when she had the first bout of the finals. Ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound nationally among girls and No. 1 at 180, it would take something catastrophic to keep Nauss from winning her third state title. Her 9-0 record includes a 4-0 record head-to-head against boys in a weight class where girls don’t succeed often wrestling males. She has won all four of her matches against girls with pins. There will be no rematch of the last two state finals with Clio’s Khloe Williams, who is wrestling at 170.

2. Maggie Buurma

► School: Fowlerville

► Class: Sophomore

► Weight: 125

► Record: 27-7

► Background: Buurma flew under the radar last season before coming from behind late in the match to beat Goodrich’s Kendra Victory for the state championship at 115. Now Buurma returns to Ford Field as a favorite to win her second of a possible four state titles, ranked No. 21 nationally at 127 and No. 1 in the state at 125. She is 8-0 in matches with five pins and a technical fall against third-ranked Arden Eschtruth of Midland and fourth-ranked Jamie Cook of DeWitt. The only unknown among the top contenders is Sturgis’ Lola Barkby, who is ranked No. 2 and was the state runner-up at 120 last season.

3. Bodie Abbey

► School: Hartland

► Class: Freshman

► Weight: 113

► Record: 40-3

► Background: Few wrestlers have shown as much improvement as Abbey since the start of the season. He’s risen to the top seed at 113 in Division 1 after a string of victories against highly ranked opponents during the postseason. Abbey’s 29th consecutive victory was a 5-1 decision in the team championship match against No. 4 Simon Dominguez of Detroit Catholic Central. Abbey lost 11-3 to Dominguez in his high school debut and 6-1 on Jan. 7. The two could meet in the second round. Abbey has twice beaten state-ranked Clarkston wrestlers in the individual tournament, No. 8 Preston LeFevre and No. 9 Archer Anderson. He won 5-4 in overtime against No. 2 Orion Wilson of Macomb Dakota on Jan. 7. Abbey wouldn’t see either of those three wrestlers until the state final.

4. Nick Rochowiak

► School: Hartland

► Class: Senior

► Weight: 165

► Record: 36-3

► Background: Rochowiak made a statement by winning 13-9 over top-ranked Cameron Adams of Detroit Catholic Central in the team championship match. Ranked No. 2 at 165, Rochowiak has a 31-match winning streak after a 5-3 start to the season. He’s pinned No. 3 TJ Bunn of Detroit Catholic Central and No. 5 Connor Williams of Belleville during his winning streak. Rochowiak, who missed the 2021 postseason because of an injury , is looking to take the top spot on the podium after placing fifth at 140 in 2020 and sixth at 160 in 2022.

5. Brynn Green

► School: Howell

► Class: Senior

► Weight: 155

► Record: 24-2

► Background: Green is ranked No. 14 nationally at 152 and No. 2 in the state at 155. She has lost two close decisions, 3-0 and 2-0, to top-ranked Maddie Hayden of Caledonia. Green pinned third-ranked Lillian Pylman of LeRoy-Pine River in 1:30, so Green appears to be on a collision course with Hayden in the final after placing third last season.

Livingston County state wrestling qualifiers

BRIGHTON

Ethan Smith, 106, Fr.

Drake Pollins, 106, Fr.

Easton Hardesty, 126, Soph.

Jackson Johnson, 126, Soph.

Travis Richardson, 150, Sr.

Zak Knapp, 157, Jr.

Sabrina Nauss, 190, Jr. (girls)

FOWLERVILLE

Dalton Daniel, 126, Sr.

Levi Baker, 126, Soph.

Ben Blyveis, 150, Jr.

Layne O’Neil, 175, Fr.

Richard Davis, 190, Jr.

Maggie Buurma, 125, Soph. (girls)

Hannah Blyveis, 130, Soph. (girls)

HARTLAND

Bodie Abbey, 113, Fr.

Dallas Korponic, 120, Fr.

Easton Culver, 132, Soph.

Gabe Cappellano, 150, Sr.

Vinnie Abbey, 157, Jr.

Nick Rochowiak, 165, Sr.

James Butzier, 165, Jr.

Brayden Bobo, 175, Sr.

Jacob Pretzel, 215, Jr.

Vincent Cox, 285, Sr.

HOWELL

Zac Egan, 144, Sr.

Brynn Green, 155, Sr. (girls)

PINCKNEY

Brady Raymond, 175, Sr.

