Open in App
Livingston County, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

These are the top 5 Livingston County state wrestling contenders

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ks3w4_0l5TVV7l00

Livingston County high schools will send 27 wrestlers to Ford Field for the state individual tournament Friday and Saturday.

Some go into the event with higher expectations than others.

There are those who are trying to win as many matches as possible, those who are aiming for a spot on the all-state podium and those who have legitimate shots at winning state championships.

The county appears to be a powerhouse in girls wrestling, based on the first two years of competition in that sport under the MHSAA banner. Two national-champion girls from the county won state championships last season and three are ranked in the top two this season.

It will be interesting to see if that is a long-term trend or if the county just happened to have some great athletes come along when the sport started to gain statewide notice.

Three of the county’s five top contenders for state championships are girls. Two have already proven themselves at Ford Field, while another has been knocking on the door for a few years.

Two Hartland boys who are riding hot streaks also make the list. Some other highly ranked area wrestlers did not make the list because they are in weight classes with overwhelming favorites to win state championships.

The tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. and semifinals at 6:30. Consolation rounds begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with placement rounds at 11 and the finals at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the top five state championship contenders from Livingston County:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfHCH_0l5TVV7l00

1. Sabrina Nauss

► School: Brighton

Class: Junior

Weight: 190

Record: 9-0

Background: Nauss is on track to become a four-time state champion, including as a freshman under the auspices of the Michigan Wrestling Association. She became the first girl to win an MHSAA state title last season when she had the first bout of the finals. Ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound nationally among girls and No. 1 at 180, it would take something catastrophic to keep Nauss from winning her third state title. Her 9-0 record includes a 4-0 record head-to-head against boys in a weight class where girls don’t succeed often wrestling males. She has won all four of her matches against girls with pins. There will be no rematch of the last two state finals with Clio’s Khloe Williams, who is wrestling at 170.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06m9wP_0l5TVV7l00

2. Maggie Buurma

► School: Fowlerville

Class: Sophomore

Weight: 125

Record: 27-7

Background: Buurma flew under the radar last season before coming from behind late in the match to beat Goodrich’s Kendra Victory for the state championship at 115. Now Buurma returns to Ford Field as a favorite to win her second of a possible four state titles, ranked No. 21 nationally at 127 and No. 1 in the state at 125. She is 8-0 in matches with five pins and a technical fall against third-ranked Arden Eschtruth of Midland and fourth-ranked Jamie Cook of DeWitt. The only unknown among the top contenders is Sturgis’ Lola Barkby, who is ranked No. 2 and was the state runner-up at 120 last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n2L3_0l5TVV7l00

3. Bodie Abbey

► School: Hartland

Class: Freshman

► Weight: 113

Record: 40-3

Background: Few wrestlers have shown as much improvement as Abbey since the start of the season. He’s risen to the top seed at 113 in Division 1 after a string of victories against highly ranked opponents during the postseason. Abbey’s 29th consecutive victory was a 5-1 decision in the team championship match against No. 4 Simon Dominguez of Detroit Catholic Central. Abbey lost 11-3 to Dominguez in his high school debut and 6-1 on Jan. 7. The two could meet in the second round. Abbey has twice beaten state-ranked Clarkston wrestlers in the individual tournament, No. 8 Preston LeFevre and No. 9 Archer Anderson. He won 5-4 in overtime against No. 2 Orion Wilson of Macomb Dakota on Jan. 7. Abbey wouldn’t see either of those three wrestlers until the state final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErfTQ_0l5TVV7l00

4. Nick Rochowiak

► School: Hartland

Class: Senior

► Weight: 165

Record: 36-3

Background: Rochowiak made a statement by winning 13-9 over top-ranked Cameron Adams of Detroit Catholic Central in the team championship match. Ranked No. 2 at 165, Rochowiak has a 31-match winning streak after a 5-3 start to the season. He’s pinned No. 3 TJ Bunn of Detroit Catholic Central and No. 5 Connor Williams of Belleville during his winning streak. Rochowiak, who missed the 2021 postseason because of an injury , is looking to take the top spot on the podium after placing fifth at 140 in 2020 and sixth at 160 in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enm27_0l5TVV7l00

5. Brynn Green

► School: Howell

Class: Senior

► Weight: 155

Record: 24-2

Background: Green is ranked No. 14 nationally at 152 and No. 2 in the state at 155. She has lost two close decisions, 3-0 and 2-0, to top-ranked Maddie Hayden of Caledonia. Green pinned third-ranked Lillian Pylman of LeRoy-Pine River in 1:30, so Green appears to be on a collision course with Hayden in the final after placing third last season.

Livingston County state wrestling qualifiers

BRIGHTON

Ethan Smith, 106, Fr.

Drake Pollins, 106, Fr.

Easton Hardesty, 126, Soph.

Jackson Johnson, 126, Soph.

Travis Richardson, 150, Sr.

Zak Knapp, 157, Jr.

Sabrina Nauss, 190, Jr. (girls)

FOWLERVILLE

Dalton Daniel, 126, Sr.

Levi Baker, 126, Soph.

Ben Blyveis, 150, Jr.

Layne O’Neil, 175, Fr.

Richard Davis, 190, Jr.

Maggie Buurma, 125, Soph. (girls)

Hannah Blyveis, 130, Soph. (girls)

HARTLAND

Bodie Abbey, 113, Fr.

Dallas Korponic, 120, Fr.

Easton Culver, 132, Soph.

Gabe Cappellano, 150, Sr.

Vinnie Abbey, 157, Jr.

Nick Rochowiak, 165, Sr.

James Butzier, 165, Jr.

Brayden Bobo, 175, Sr.

Jacob Pretzel, 215, Jr.

Vincent Cox, 285, Sr.

HOWELL

Zac Egan, 144, Sr.

Brynn Green, 155, Sr. (girls)

PINCKNEY

Brady Raymond, 175, Sr.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: These are the top 5 Livingston County state wrestling contenders

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI19 hours ago
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
Winter Is Coming, Again: Lansing Area Facing Third Significant Accumulation In 16 Days
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Close-up forecast: Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Ann Arbor in the heaviest snow area
Ann Arbor, MI5 days ago
Close-up forecast: Saginaw, Bay City areas sliding out of heaviest swath of snow
Bay City, MI5 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan State Police Identify Body Found at Abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center
Monroe, MI1 day ago
'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Michigan Counties
Ann Arbor, MI5 days ago
Worst Times For Michiganders To Be On The Road During Friday's Storm
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Heavy police presence seen outside Lansing restaurant
Lansing, MI6 hours ago
Southfield Freeway in Detroit shut down Friday morning as MSP investigates crash that ejected 1 person
Detroit, MI5 days ago
The Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Detroit, MI8 days ago
New Toronto-Detroit bus service is launching April 5, and it includes stops in Windsor
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Student Left With Gash In Head After Being Hit With Metal Hockey Stick By A Substitute Teacher
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Detroit police searching for woman missing since December
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
New video reveals welfare check at MSU gunman's home before shooting
Lansing, MI18 hours ago
DTE outage map caused off-the-charts confusion, Ann Arbor official says
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Police: woman stabs man during fight in Ann Arbor, both hospitalized
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
A final goodbye to Motown great Barrett Strong as family, friends gather at Detroit funeral
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Dearborn police looking for man who was recording woman in Henry Ford College restroom
Dearborn, MI6 days ago
Unlicensed driver arrested in fatal crash on I-96
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Woman shot, killed in Adrian, Mich. Friday night
Adrian, MI11 days ago
Detroit police vehicle auctions include cars, trucks, more in March -- See the schedule
Detroit, MI1 day ago
3 to 6 inches of snow, slick wintry mix with storm in the forecast for Metro Detroit Friday
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Victim snaps picture of man caught recording her in Henry Ford College bathroom, Dearborn police asking for tips
Dearborn, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy