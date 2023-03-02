Open in App
Indiantown, FL
Martin County deputies rescue man in crashed, submerged car after his phone calls for help

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

5 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY – Martin County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man from his partially-submerged vehicle near Indiantown after his phone sent an automated distress signal early Wednesday.

Distress Signal: Darius Jernard Thompson's vehicle veered into a canal near 7199 Southwest Allapattah Road and started to submerge. The 38-year-old Indiantown man's phone sent an automated distress signal to alert first responders he crashed. Using the latitude and longitude submitted by his phone around 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found the man in his vehicle in the canal.

Deputies pried open the door and found the man inside. He was transported to a hospital.

'Hey Siri, call 911': How to set up your phone to save your life, even if you're unconscious

More: MCSO: Deputy fired after conduct, policy violations during unwanted advances toward women

Water Rescue: The deputies heard cries for help coming from the vehicle. Law enforcement arrived at the canal near Indiantown and found the vehicle overturned.

"Stay back from the window, buddy, I'm going to bust it," one of the deputies said on body camera footage.

The man grabbed onto a deputy's hand to escape from the vehicle.

The deputies who located the overturned vehicle then rescued Thompson are Brent Lavy, Cody Dionne, Wesnes Touissiant and Mathew Dunlop.  They are assigned to the Uniform Road Patrol Division.

Crash Investigation: Investigators said the man veered off the road to avoid hitting an animal.

Speed did not play a role in the crash and the driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.

More: Illegally modified, full-auto Glock pistols turn up on Treasure Coast

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin County deputies rescue man in crashed, submerged car after his phone calls for help

